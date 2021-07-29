Hungarian Grand Prix 2021: Here Are Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule And Race Preview

Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend on the back of a controversial victory at the British Grand Prix. The Brit crashed into his title rival, Max Verstappen, thereby ending the Red Bull Racing driver's race. The Hungarian GP 2021 will be at the iconic Hungaroring Circuit. It is a 4.381 km long track having 14 turns, set to have 70 laps during the race. There won't be a full-capacity crowd, but tens of thousands of fans are expected to be part of the occasion. Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at the schedules of Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 and details of where to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 live telecast in India.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix 2021?

Friday, July 30

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 31

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 1

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Smooth moves, Seb! 🕺😆



Who do you want to see dancing on the Hungaroring podium this weekend? 🎉#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sgr43B4L49 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2021

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 live telecast in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Hungarian Grand Prix live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.

Hungarian Grand Prix track information

The Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the iconic Hungaroring, which has a track length of 4.381km. The total number of laps around the Hungaroring track is 70 with a total race distance of 306.63 km. The Hungary GP lap record is held by Lewis Hamilton, who clocked in a 1:16.627 in 2020.

F1 2021 standings ahead of Hungary Grand Prix 2021

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen (185) continues to lead the F1 Drivers' Championship 2021 standings from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (177) by eight points despite not scoring any points at last weekend's British GP. Sergio Perez's (104) failure to score any points in the other Red Bull meant that he fell behind McLaren's Lando Norris (113) and Mercedes F1's Valtteri Bottas (108) in the F1 championship. In terms of the Constructors' Championship standings, Red Bull (289) lead Mercedes F1 (285) by four points.