'I Have Assured Them The Government Is With Them': Babita Phogat To Protesting Wrestlers

World champions Geeta and Babita Phogat have come out in support of wrestlers who are protesting against WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The sisters took to their respective Twitter handles to post a message in support of the wrestlers who are demanding a complete overhaul of the federation and asking the president to step down from the post.

"I stand with all my fellow players in this matter of wrestling. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government at every level and the future will be decided according to the feelings of the players," Babita Phogat said in her tweet.

"The wrestlers of our country have done very courageous work to bring out the truth about what happens to the players in WFI and it is the duty of all our countrymen to support the players in the fight for this truth and to get justice for them," Geeta Phogat wrote in her tweet.

हमारे देश के पहलवानो ने बहुत हिम्मत का काम किया है WFI में जो खिलाड़ियों के साथ होता है उस सच को सामने लाने का ओर हम सब देशवासियों का फ़र्ज़ बनता है इस सच की लड़ाई में खिलाड़ियों का साथ देने का ओर उनको न्याय दिलाने का 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 19, 2023

कुश्ती के इस मामले में मैं अपने सभी साथी खिलाड़ियो के साथ खड़ी हूँ। मैं आप सबको विश्वास दिलाती हूँ कि सरकार से हर स्तर पर इस विषय को उठाने का काम करूँगी और खिलाड़ियों के भावनाओं के अनुरूप ही आगे का भविष्य तय होगा। — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) January 19, 2023

Babita Phogat, who is also a BJP leader, visited the protest site on Thursday morning to meet the wrestlers and listen to their demands. She went as a mediator between the wrestlers and the government and said that she will try her best to get the issues resolved today itself.

"I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today," former wrestler & BJP politician Babita Phogat told fellow wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi.

Image: ANI

