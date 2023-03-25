Last Updated:

IBA World Boxing Championships Highlights: Saweety Boora, Nitu Ghanghas Win Gold For India

A total of 13 countries are taking part in gold medal matches across different weight classes in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi.

Vishal Tiwari
IBF World Boxing Championship

Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter

20:39 IST, March 25th 2023
Saweety Boora wins second gold for India

Saweety defeated Lina to win the second gold medal of the day for India at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. She won in the Elite Women 75-81 kg light heavyweight category.

20:26 IST, March 25th 2023
Saweety Boora vs Lina Wang begins

Saweety Boora and Lina Wang are currently locking horns in the final match of the day for the gold medal in the light heavyweight division. 

20:22 IST, March 25th 2023
Saweety Boora receives a rousing welcome

Saweety Boora received a rousing welcome from the crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi when she entered the ring for the final. 

20:11 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Saweety Boora vs Lina Wang next

India's Saweety Boora is scheduled to lock horns against Lina Wang of China in the Elite Women 75-81 kg light heavyweight category. 

20:08 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Demurchian Anastasiia vs Scott Kaye Frances

Demurchian Anastasiia of Russia defeated Australian Scott Kaye Frances in the Elite Women 66-70 kg light middleweight category. 

19:44 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Chengyu Yang wins the welterweight division

China's Chengyu Yang defeated Nataliya Sychugova of Russia to win the 60-63 kg light welterweight division at the Women's World Boxing Championships by a split decision. 

19:37 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Chengyu Yang vs Nataliya Sychugova

China's Chengyu Yang is currently locking horns against Russia's Nataliya Sychugova in the Elite Women 60-63 kg light welterweight division. 

19:32 IST, March 25th 2023
Nitu Ghanghas' father reacts to her win

"We are very happy today. Her struggle has paid off today. My dream is to see her win a gold medal in the Olympics," Jai Bhagwan, Nitu Ghanghas's father on her daughter winning the gold medal at Women’s World Boxing Championships. 

19:31 IST, March 25th 2023
Vijender Singh congratulates Nitu Ghanghas

Vijender Singh congratulated Nitu Ghanghas for winning the gold medal in the 48 kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championships. 

19:28 IST, March 25th 2023
Anurag Thakur congratulates Nitu Ghaghas for her historic win

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Nitu Ghanghas for winning the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday. 

19:16 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships: Nitu Ghanghas receives her gold medal

22-year-old Nitu Ghanghas received the coveted World Championships gold medal on the top spot of the podium.

19:06 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Irma Testa wins gold in 57 kg category

Irma Testa defeated Karina Ibragimova in the Elite Women 54-57 kg featherweight category to win the gold medal for Italy by unanimous decision. 

18:58 IST, March 25th 2023
Irma Testa ends Round 1 in her favour

Irma Testa of Italy is leading after the end of Round 1. She got the first round in her favour thanks to her dominance over Karina. 

18:50 IST, March 25th 2023
Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Irma Testa vs Karina Ibragimova begins

Irma Testa of Italy and Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova are locking horns in the Elite Women 54-57 kg featherweight category. 

18:46 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Yu Wu wins gold in 52 kg division

China's Yu Wu won the gold medal in the 52 kg division by unanimous decision. She defeated Italy's Sirine Charaabi

18:40 IST, March 25th 2023
Round 2 ends in favour of Yu Wu

Yu Wu connects in the last moment of Round 2. It goes in the favour of the Chinese boxer. 

18:36 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Sirine Charaabi vs Yu Wu begins

Sirine Charaabi of Italy and Yu Wu of China are locking horns in the Elite Women 50-52 kg category. They are playing Round 1 at the moment. 

18:28 IST, March 25th 2023
Vijender Singh in the house

Boxer Vijender Singh was seen celebrating Nitu Ghanghas' win in the minimum weight category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. 

18:25 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Ghanghas takes first gold for India

Nitu Ghanghas won the minimum weight category by unanimous decision to win the first gold for India at the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. She defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg. 

18:20 IST, March 25th 2023
Ghanghas in action

Nitu Ghangas is currently locking horns against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Elite Women 45-48 kg category. They are in Round 2 at the moment.
 

18:20 IST, March 25th 2023
World Boxing Championships Live: Indian boxers to battle today

The World Championships final will kick off on March 25 with Nitu Ghangas’ match against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Elite Women 45-48 kg category. Later in the day, India’s Saweety Boora will face Wang Lina of China in the summit clash of the Elite Women 75-81 kg category. 
 

18:13 IST, March 25th 2023
Fixtures for today

Elite Women 45-48 kg final - Nitu Ghangas vs  Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg at 6:00 PM IST

Elite Women 75-81 kg final - Saweety Boora vs Wang Lina at 7:45 PM IST

