Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter
Saweety defeated Lina to win the second gold medal of the day for India at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. She won in the Elite Women 75-81 kg light heavyweight category.
Saweety Boora and Lina Wang are currently locking horns in the final match of the day for the gold medal in the light heavyweight division.
Saweety Boora received a rousing welcome from the crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi when she entered the ring for the final.
India's Saweety Boora is scheduled to lock horns against Lina Wang of China in the Elite Women 75-81 kg light heavyweight category.
Demurchian Anastasiia of Russia defeated Australian Scott Kaye Frances in the Elite Women 66-70 kg light middleweight category.
China's Chengyu Yang defeated Nataliya Sychugova of Russia to win the 60-63 kg light welterweight division at the Women's World Boxing Championships by a split decision.
China's Chengyu Yang is currently locking horns against Russia's Nataliya Sychugova in the Elite Women 60-63 kg light welterweight division.
"We are very happy today. Her struggle has paid off today. My dream is to see her win a gold medal in the Olympics," Jai Bhagwan, Nitu Ghanghas's father on her daughter winning the gold medal at Women’s World Boxing Championships.
Vijender Singh congratulated Nitu Ghanghas for winning the gold medal in the 48 kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championships.
Chori ne dhuma ta diya congratulations @NituGhanghas333 many more to come 🇮🇳 #firstgold pic.twitter.com/tCRUGzAfBT— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) March 25, 2023
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Nitu Ghanghas for winning the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday.
Huge Victory!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 25, 2023
Commonwealth Games gold medalist has become a World Champion. Congratulations to@NituGhanghas333 on winning India’s first🥇 in the current IBA Women's Boxing World Championships.
You have made 🇮🇳 proud! pic.twitter.com/ZGmfTBZB0A
22-year-old Nitu Ghanghas received the coveted World Championships gold medal on the top spot of the podium.
Nitu on the Podium 🤩— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 25, 2023
The moment you all been waiting for 🇮🇳🥊@AjaySingh_SG l @debojo_m#itshertime #WorldChampionships #WWCHDelhi @Media_SAI @IBA_Boxing @ASBC_official @NituGhanghas333 pic.twitter.com/qJWViIgVmM
Irma Testa defeated Karina Ibragimova in the Elite Women 54-57 kg featherweight category to win the gold medal for Italy by unanimous decision.
Irma Testa of Italy is leading after the end of Round 1. She got the first round in her favour thanks to her dominance over Karina.
Irma Testa of Italy and Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova are locking horns in the Elite Women 54-57 kg featherweight category.
China's Yu Wu won the gold medal in the 52 kg division by unanimous decision. She defeated Italy's Sirine Charaabi
Yu Wu connects in the last moment of Round 2. It goes in the favour of the Chinese boxer.
Sirine Charaabi of Italy and Yu Wu of China are locking horns in the Elite Women 50-52 kg category. They are playing Round 1 at the moment.
Boxer Vijender Singh was seen celebrating Nitu Ghanghas' win in the minimum weight category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.
Nitu Ghanghas won the minimum weight category by unanimous decision to win the first gold for India at the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. She defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg.
𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 🥇 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 🇮🇳— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 25, 2023
NITU GHANGHAS beat Lutsaikhan Atlantsetseg of Mongolia by 5⃣-0⃣in the FINAL 🥊#WorldChampionships #WWCHDelhi #Boxing #WBC2023 #WBC @NituGhanghas333 pic.twitter.com/5kpl6dUFzU
Nitu Ghangas is currently locking horns against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Elite Women 45-48 kg category. They are in Round 2 at the moment.
The World Championships final will kick off on March 25 with Nitu Ghangas’ match against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Elite Women 45-48 kg category. Later in the day, India’s Saweety Boora will face Wang Lina of China in the summit clash of the Elite Women 75-81 kg category.
Elite Women 45-48 kg final - Nitu Ghangas vs Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg at 6:00 PM IST
Elite Women 75-81 kg final - Saweety Boora vs Wang Lina at 7:45 PM IST