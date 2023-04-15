'If Khabib Fights Me Next Month...': India MMA Star Anshul Jubli Says He Will Be UFC Champ

With MMA being the fastest-growing sport in the world, Indian audiences have been drawn to the sport's premier promotion, UFC. While stars like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, etc. are quite popular in India, the country recently got its own UFC star in the name of Anshul Jubli. Jubli has become a household name in India and recently in an interview he rated his chances against the UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anshul Jubli rose to fame in the fight circuit with a win over the Indonesian fighter Jeka Saragih in February. Jubli, who carries the ring name "King of Lions" is all-spirited for his UFC Journey. In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, the fighter revealed his journey from the hills of Uttarakhand all the way to Los Angeles, where the UFC is situated. Moreover, the Indian MMA pride also mentioned the former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and drew a parallel with the Russian. The 28-year-old is confident in the way he is progressing. Jubli believes he could possess good chances against Narmovedov in the future.

A vicious victory for the King of Lions



Anshul Jubli gets the finish and a contract at #UFCVegas68!!



UFC news: Anshul Jubli's big statement about fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

"If Khabib fights me next month, then maybe my chances will be minuscule, but down the line in 5 years, in 2-3 years the odds will not be overbearing in favor of Nurmagomedov." However, the Indian fighter accepted that Khabib will be the domineering force today. "There is no difference between me and Khabib. I have a world champion mindset, I am extremely strong, mentally, nothing can break me, there's nothing in the world that can break me." Jubli added.

Jubli also stated that he sees himself winning the UFC championship one day. "I've been whining to people that I will make my UFC debut in 2023. People were laughing, calling me crazy. 'Indian fighter in UFC! The cream of the cream. Only the best go there. There are so many promotions and you'll directly secure a place in UFC.' I say I will become the champion in 2026."

All about Anshul Jubli, MMA revelation from India

Hailing from Uttarkashi, Anshul Jubli became only the second Indian-born fighter after Bharat Khandare to bag a UFC contract with a win in Vegas. Anshul is 28 years old and currently presents a perfect MMA win record of 8-0. Nicknamed "King of Lions", Jubli will fight in the Lightweight division.

Standing 6 feet tall, Jubli has the perfect build for a Lightweight and a Middleweight too. So, it will be interesting to see how the Indian will fare inside the Octagon. And, while he already talks about fighting Khabib, who is retired, who knows maybe one day he will rise through the ranks to face his prodigy, the division's current champion Islam Makhachev.