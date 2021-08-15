Independence Day Celebrations: 32 Olympic Winners Attend Ceremony At The Red Fort

As India celebrates its 74th Independence day on Sunday, the medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics were invited to grace the occasion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Nation is celebrating ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'', marking the 74th year of Independence from the foreign rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating this historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2021. He will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary Address to the Nation. It may be recalled that the Prime Minister had launched ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 74 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Tokyo Olympics medal winners to attend the Independence day ceremony

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, along with two officials of Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Sunday. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

Our #Tokyo2020 Champions seated for the 75th #IndiaIndependenceDay ceremony at the historic Red Fort Rampart, New Delhi



India's medal winning events at Tokyo Olympics

Apart from javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India has also got 2 silver and 4 bronze medals across 6 different sports categories. The silver medals are won by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu in Wrestling (57 KG) and Weight Lifting (49 Kg Women) respectively. On the other hand, the bronze medals were won by PV Sindhu in Women’s Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welterweight Boxing, and Bajarang Punia in Wrestling (65 Kg). The Indian men's team also won a bronze in Hockey ending the 41-year wait. Overall, the total medal count of India stood at 7. Earlier in the 2012 London Games, 6 medals were won by India; in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 3 medals were won by India, and in the 2004 Athens Olympics, only 1 medal was won by India.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: SAI Media/ Twitter