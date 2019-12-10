India Achieves Their Highest Medal Tally In South Asian Games

Acing in the South Asian Games, on Tuesday India claimed the highest medal tally in the history of the tournament. The Indian contingent claimed 310 medals, including 172 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals. SAI Media tweeted about the achievement and congratulated the athletes for the fantastic feat.

India sets new record!

India create a new record at the #SouthAsianGames with as they reach 312 medals, three more than their tally in 2016. India won 174 golds, 93 silver and 45 bronze medals. Many congratulations to all the athletes for the fantastic feat.#SAG2019 #TeamIndia https://t.co/sc5nCvfVDe pic.twitter.com/7MOWjMTKye — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) December 10, 2019

India had bagged 309 medals in the 2016 edition of the South Asian Games. This year, the contingent has broken its own record by winning 310 medals. Nepal has secured the second position in the tournament, with a total of 204 medals. Sri Lanka and Pakistan secured the third and fourth positions respectively. The contingent bagged a total of 279 medals on Monday. But the athletes have been able to add 31 more medals to take the total tally to 310. The South Asian Games 2019 concluded on December 10.

Indian women's 3rd straight gold in South Asian Games

Bala Devi was the star of the show again as she netted a brace to guide India to a comfortable 2-0 victory over the hosts in the final of the South Asian Games in Pokhara, Nepal on Monday. With this, the Indian women’s team won its third consecutive gold medal at the Games. The 29-year-old striker also ended as the top-scorer of the tournament, netting five goals in four matches.

India went on the offensive from the very start, as the likes of Sangita Basfore and Ratanbala Devi dominated proceedings from the middle of the park. Ratanbala had the first clear-cut chance for India, as she lined up her shot off a Ranjana Chanu cross. However, her shot whizzed over the crossbar.

