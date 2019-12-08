South Asian Games 2019: India Continues To Dominate With 214 Medals

As the 13th South Asian Games 2019 entered its eighth day in Kathmandu, Nepal, India continues to dominate the games with medals tally of 214 with 110 gold, 69 silver and 35 bronze medals whereas Nepal stands at the second position with a medals tally of 142 medals.

India wins big

Indian athlete, Abha Khatua, who won a gold medal in Shot-put, said that she felt very good because it was her first win on an international level. Abha said that she was hoping for better performances in the coming days as her performance in the SAG was not the best but was ultimately happy with the result.

SAG host country Nepal bagged 43 gold medals in the current edition after bagging 31 gold medals in the previous edition of the South Asian Games. Nepal has won 43 gold, 34 silver and 65 bronze bringing their medals tally to 142 medals whereas Sri Lanka is placed third after having won 30 gold, 57 silver and 83 bronze bringing their tally to 170 medals.

Read: Boxing: Dillian Whyte Talks About Offering Deontay Wilder $50 Million+ Dollars For A Fight

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Satyawart Kadian floored his Pakistani opponent Tabiyar Khan to clinch the gold medal at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on November 7. Kadian lived up to the expectations as he showcased excellent skills during his 10-1 victory against Tabiyar.

Starting aggressively, Kadian scored six consecutive points in the first minute of the bout and built pressure on his opponent. Apart from Kadian, Sumit Malik, Gurshanpreet Kaur, and Sarita Mor also finished at the top of the podium as India bagged four gold medals.

Read: India Tops Medal Count In Athletics, AFI Tweet About Pak Athlete Raises Eyebrows

Another highlight of the day was Punjab’s Gursharanpreet. Playing in her first international competition after seven years, the current national champion registered a convincing 10-0 win over her opponent in the women’s 76 kg category.

Sumit (men’s freestyle 125 kg) and Sarita (women’s 57 kg) finished at the top of the podium following their comfortable 8-2 and 10-1 wins respectively in the final round. On day one, Sheetal Tomar (50 kg), Pinki (57 kg), Amit Kumar (65 kg), and Rahul Kumar (57 kg) had won gold medals for India.

Read: Indian Eves Win 3-Nations Hockey Tournament Despite Loss To Australia In Final Game

SAG 2019

The South Asian Games is a multi-sport event which was initially supposed to take place from 9-18 March instead it will be held from 1-10 December 2019. The current edition is being hosted by Nepal and will take place in three different cities- Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur with the opening and closing ceremony being conducted at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Read: Pro League Will Test Our Consistency Against The Best Teams: Manpreet

(With inputs from agencies)