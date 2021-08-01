India At Tokyo 2020: Boxer Satish Kumar Loses Q/F To Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov 0-5

India's medal hopes suffered yet another blow with Satish Kumar's ouster from Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a 0-5 defeat to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight boxing quarterfinal on Sunday.

Satish Kumar was nursing an injury ahead of this bout and he fought valiantly but could not match up to Bakhodir Jalolov. A win could have bought Satish a step closer to medal contention but unfortunately, that was not to be.

Tokyo 2020: Satish Kumar loses his Q/F bout

Coming back to the contest, Satish Kumar tried to keep his Uzbekistan rival down by all means possible only to find himself at the receiving end after a while as it was Bakhodir Jalolov who drew first blood by winning the first round.

Satish Kumar needed a big round but more importantly, a revival in fortunes to stay keep his semi-final hopes alive which did not happen as Jalolov made him look completely clueless on that occasion as well and the former had no answers as the big man from Uzbekistan kept on landing aggressive punches.

Satish Kumar lost both rounds 0-5 and also lost the third and final round by the same margin. Even in the third round, Satish Kumar could not do anything exceptional as the Uzbekistani outpunched him out of the competition.

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov

It was reported that Satish Kumar was medically clear to compete in the quarterfinal bout. It so happened that Satish had suffered a cut above his left eye during one of his bouts and more damage was done to the eye after being punched by Bakhodir Jalalov during the Q/F as he was almost busted open and the bout had to stop for a few seconds as well. Nonetheless, Satish Kumar did get up and fight but the result was already a forgone conclusion by then.