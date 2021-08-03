India At Tokyo Olympics: On August 4, Women's Hockey Team & Lovlina Borgohain In Action

Team India's pursuit for medals will resume again on Day 13 of theTokyo Olympics with all eyes on the Indian women's hockey team. The women's team would be locking horns with world number two Argentina in the semi-final match. If the Rani Rampal led side were to beat the mighty Argentinians then they would ensure another medal (gold or silver) for India. The Indian women's hockey team has had the tournament of their lives so far as they beat world number three Australia to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in an Olympics competition.

Apart from hockey, Lovlina Borgohain would be taking part in the women's 69 kg boxing semi-final against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. The Indian boxer ensured another medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics when she defeated Taiwan's Nien Chin Chen 4-1 in the quarter-finals. Team India's complete schedule for tomorrow's set of exciting events is mentioned below.

Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule for August 4

5:35 AM – Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A – Neeraj Chopra

5:55 AM – Golf: Women's Round 1 – Aditi Ashok

7:05 AM – Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B – Shivpal Singh

7:39 AM – Golf: Women's Round 1 – Diksha Dagar

8:00 AM – Wrestling: Men's 57 kg Freestyle 1/8 final & quarter-final – Ravi Kumar Dahiya

8:00 AM – Wrestling: Women's 57 kg Freestyle 1/8 final & quarter-final – Anshu Malik

8:00 AM – Wrestling: Men's 86 kg Freestyle 1/8 final & quarter-final – Deepak Punia

11:00 AM – Boxing: Women's 69 kg semi-final 1 – Lovlina Borgohain

2:45 PM – Wrestling: Men's 57 kg Freestyle semi-final – Ravi Kumar Dahiya (subject to qualification)

2:45 PM – Wrestling: Women's 57 kg Freestyle semi-final – Anshu Malik (subject to qualification)

2:45 PM – Wrestling: Men's 86 kg Freestyle semi-final – Deepak Punia (subject to qualification)

3:30 PM – Hockey Women's semi-final: India vs Argentina – Team India

Tokyo Olympics: Day 12 highlights

Indian fans witnessed a heartbreak on Day 12 as the men's hockey team lost to Belgium 5-2 in the semi-finals. As a result, the team failed to win the elusive gold medal for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. However, all hope is not lost as India can still win a bronze medal if India were to defeat Germany on August 5.

