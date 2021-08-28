India At Tokyo Paralympics On Aug 29: Bhavina Patel Eyes Gold; Athletics Team In Action

Team India's hunt for medals will resume again on Sunday at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with Bhavina Patel playing the final for a chance to win the Gold Medal in the Class 4 category of the table tennis women's singles. Elsewhere, Vinod Kumar will be participating in the men's discus throw F52 final, Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal Chahar will be taking part in the men's high jump T47 final.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Team India's schedule for August 29

06:55 AM IST - Archery: Women's Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination - Jyoti Balyan

07:15 AM IST - Table Tennis: Women's Singles Class 4 - Final - Bhavina Patel

09:00 AM IST - Archery: Mixed Team Compound Open 1/8 Elimination - Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh Kumar

02:40 PM IST - Archer: Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinal - Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh Kumar (Subject to Qualification)

03:54 PM IST - Athletics: Men's Discus Throw F52 - Final - Vinod Kumar

03:58 PM IST - Athletics: Men's High Jump T47 - Final - Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal Chahar

04:06 PM IST - Archery: Mixed Team Compound Open Bronze Medal Match - Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh Kumar (Subject to Qualification)

04:26 PM IST - Archery: Mixed Team Compound Open Gold Medal Match - Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh Kumar (Subject to Qualification)

India at the Tokyo Paralympics so far

Bhavina Patel staged a brilliant comeback despite going down in the first game as the second set ended at 5-5. However, she showcased a dominant performance in Game 3 with a 5-1 scoreline. The Indian paddler made things even tougher for her Chinese counterpart in Game 4 as the contest went into the decider. In the fifth and final set, it was Bhavina Patel once again who was dominant right from the beginning as Miao Zhang had no answers and ended up losing the set and the match.

Bhavina Patel will now be gunning for gold against China's Zhou Ying on Sunday.

On Friday, Bhavina scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics as she became the first Indian to enter the semi-final with a dominating win over World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. With the win in the quarter-final, Bhavinaben Patel also ensured India its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

(Image Credits: ParalympicIndia@Media_SAI - Twitter)