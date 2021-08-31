'India Is Proud': PM Modi Hails High Jumpers Mariyappan, Sharad For Paralympics Medals

Overjoyed by the historic achievements of India's high jumpers in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar. In the Men’s High Jump T63 Final event, Mariyappan Thangavelu won the silver medal while Sharad Kumar bagged the bronze. With these two medals, India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics has reached 10.

PM Modi congratulates Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi called silver medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu synonymous with 'consistence and excellence'. He then went on to congratulate him, highlighting that the country was proud of his achievement.

Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat. @189thangavelu #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/GGhtAgM7vU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

Next, PM Modi uploaded a post for the bronze medal winner at the Paralympics 2020, Sharad Kumar. He credited the high jumper for 'bringing smiles' on the face of Indians by winning the medal. Pointing out that his life journey will motivate many, PM Modi congratulated him.

The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal. His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uhYCIOoohy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar bout for gold

In the match on Tuesday, both Sharad and Mariyappan cleared 1.73m and further went on to clear 1.80m and 1.83m in their first attempts. The real challenge was the 1.86m mark, which both the Indian jumpers missed in their first and second attempts. In the third attempt, while Mariyappan breached the mark, Sharad failed and had to settle for the bronze medal.

The next challenge was the 1.88 m-mark. Mariyappan could not breach the mark in his first two attempts, and even in the third attempt he failed, and while clinching the silver medal, had to give up the gold to Sam Grewe from the United States of America. After missing the first two attempts in the 1.88m, Sam nailed his third attempt. Had he missed the third attempt, he would have to share the gold medal with Mariyappan.

Varun Singh Bhati's dream of paralympic medal broken

Along with Mariyappan and Sharad, Varun Singh Bhati was another Indian to take part in the event. Bhati cleared the 1.69m, 1.73m and 1.77m marks without breaking a sweat. However, his campaign in the Paralympics ended as he failed to cross the 1.80m mark.