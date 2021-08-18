India To Host Formula Regional Championship, The Country's First FIA-sanctioned Tournament

For the first time, a racing championship, sanctioned by the FIA, will be hosted in India and will also qualify for F1 super license points. Mumbai Falcons released a teaser online to announce the Formula Regional Championship in India, which is reportedly set to take place sometime in early 2022. An official announcement for the confirmation of the event can be expected on August 19. Here is a deeper look into what is Formula Regional Championship?

What is Formula Regional Championship?

Mumbai Falcon's teaser confirms that the Formula Regional Championship will be certified by the FIA, the same international motorsport governing body that runs F1. The Formula Regional Championship is believed to be a bridge between F4 and F3. While explaining what Formula Regional Championship is, the FIA wrote, "Formula Regional provides drivers with an exceptional environment in which to take the lessons learned in Formula 4 to find new levels of performance before accessing global series like FIA Formula 3, FIA Formula 2, and finally FIA Formula 1."

India's Fastest Sport and a lot to cheer for all motor racing fans !

Racing Promotions brings to you the 1st ever Formula Regional India Championship @formularegionalindia championship certified by the FIA @fia.official !

Formal announcement on 19th August pic.twitter.com/jJ34AAiROW — Mumbai Falcons (@MumbaiFalcons) August 16, 2021

Mumbai Falcons have experience in taking part in such an event

Earlier this year, the Mumbai Falcons fielded an all-Indian team for the 2021 F3 Asian Championship. Current F2 driver Jehan Daruvala and British F3 racer Kush Maini were part of the team. Since the racing franchise finished third in the overall championship, they are well aware of how the Formula Regional Championships take place.

Points format for the Formula Regional Championship

According to Evo India, the Formula Regional Indian Championship winner will get 18 super license points while the F4 winner will get 12 points. Hence, if a young driver wins both events, they will get a total of 30 points. 40 super license points are required for F1.

Formula Regional Indian Championship start date

As per Evo India, the Formula Regional Indian Championship is set to take place sometime between February and March 2022. More details for the same can be expected on August 19 at the launch event. 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and former F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan are also expected to make an appearance at the launch event.