American Indians In Minnesota Celebrate After Washington Redskins Finally Drop Their Name

NFL Team Washington Redskins recently announced that they would be dropping the term 'Redskins' from their name. The change comes almost three decades after people started referring to the name as racist during the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis. American Indian leaders reacted to the Redskins name change and held a news conference on Monday at the American Indian Center to celebrate the hard-earned victory.

Redskins retires nickname: Redskins new name, American Indians react to the new name

National leader of the American Indian Movement (AIM), who helped organise the first 1992 Super Bowl march with his late brother Vernon Bellecourt, spoke about the Redskins name change. “Black lives matter and Indian lives matter,” said Clyde Bellecourt. However, Bellecourt added that he believes the team gave in because of 'money matters'. Current president David Glass added that the owner, Dan Snyder, 'succumbed to pressures put by FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and all the sponsors'.

American Indians on the Redskins retires nickname news

As per reports, the team is reviewing their new name and will announce it at a later date. “Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” their statement read. About a week ago, Snyder had stated that team would be placing their name under review. Snyder has previously defended the name over the years and initiated the review only after sponsors like FedEx. Last month, all major sponsors received letters from investors who demanded them to cut ties with the team amid the ongoing protests in the country. On July 2, FedEx, who pays $8 million each year to have its name on the team's stadium, announced that they would have their name removed if the name was not changed by the end of the season.

What is the Redskins new name? American Indians on the Redskins retires nickname news

While talking about the name, Snyder explained that the new one would “take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organisation, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field". Spike Moss, a Black civil rights activist, who was present at the press conference, stated that was difficult 'to look up to Clyde and not tear up'. “Today is a really good day and I am honoured to be here,” added Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. Tyrone Terrill, secretary of the national coalition, stated that he never thought the team would make the change and is glad it happened.

Who are American Indians? Redskins meaning

Native Americans, who are also known as American Indians, are indigenous people from the USA (except for Hawaii and territories of the USA). As of now, there are 574 federally recognised tribes living within the USA. Redskin is a slang term for Native Americans and is often considered offensive and insulting.

