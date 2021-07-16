India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Sailors Begin Final Training In Japan As Countdown Begins

Marking their feat in history, four sailors representing India have arrived in Tokyo, Japan, for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August. The Indian sailing team became the first from the country's contingent to arrive here for the Olympics on Tuesday. For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Olympic Games while it will also mark the first time that the country will pitch sailors in multiple events.

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan starts training in Tokyo

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan was seen training in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics as the Sports Authority of India shared a glance of the sailor practising the sport.

Indian shooting team flies to Japan

On the other hand, the Indian shooting team reached Amsterdam from the Zagreb base in Croatia from where they will be flying to Tokyo on Friday night and will be reaching Japan the following morning.

Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Choudhary, Abhishek Verma, and Aishwary Pratab Singh Tomar could be seen in a post shared by the Sports Authority of India media on social media. The first competition for the shooting contingent has been scheduled to be held on July 24. Notably, Indian Olympic Association President Batra had on Tuesday said that India will be sending a 228-strong contingent (including the officials) to the Tokyo Olympics.

In its first,119 athletes to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

A total of 119 athletes from the country, taking part in 18 sports categories and are all set to head to Tokyo. Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. The number is considered to be the highest in this format of the global competition from the country till date. A total of 69 cumulative events across the 18 sports divisions that India will be participating in is also the highest ever for the country.

Talking to the ANI, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra maintained that the arrangements for the athletes at the Games village are "very good".

Indian Chef de Mission and CLO Prem Verma, contingent Doctor and Addl CLO Arun Basil along with Jt Director IOA George arrived in the Games Village on Wednesday to receive their first batch of Indian contingent of 90 Indian athletes and officials in the village who will be arriving on Sunday.