Mary Kom Part Of IOA Panel To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hours after agitating wrestlers reached out to IAO.

Members of the committee include Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates, IOA said.

Sahdev Yadav, Indian Weightlifting Federation President and member of the committee, said, "We will sit and listen to everyone and do an unbiased investigation after looking at the charges and try to give a fair justice."

Archer Dola Banerjee said that she came to know from the media that she is part of the IOA's committee. "Let us start the work and then we will say what is the exact picture. We ensure that the truth will come out in front of everyone," she told ANI.

The decision was taken during IOA's emergency Executive Council meeting which was attended by the likes of Abhinav Bindra, and Yogeshwar along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

In a letter addressed to IOA chief PT Usha, the protesting wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation on part of the federation and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the National camp are "absolutely incompetent". The wrestlers also put up four demands.

Four demands by wrestlers

We request the IOA to immediately appoint a committee to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassment.

Resignation of the WFI President.

Dissolution of the WFI.

A new committee should be formed to run the affairs of the WFI in consultation with the wrestlers.

The letter has been signed by five wrestlers -- Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Deepak Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

The celebrated athletes added, "It has taken a lot of courage for us wrestlers to come together and protest against the WFI President. We fear for our lives. If he is not sacked then the careers of all the young who joined the dharna will be over."

They ended the letter by writing that "we will not budge until the WFI President is sacked."