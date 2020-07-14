IOA War: President Batra Cautions Secy Mehta, "Keep Off From Ethics Committee Meetings"

Indian Olympic Committee president Narendra Batra has strongly cautioned secretary Rajeev Mehta of his "undue interference" in his meetings with Ethics Committee Chairman.

In a strongly worded letter to Mehta, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Batra writes: "The discussions which are to happen between Chair of Ethics Commission and President IOA will be between them only and decided between them only. You as Secretary General should not interfere in it and should not make any changes for which you have no authority."

He further wrote: "Regarding payment to make of Ethics Commission. In August 2019, You (Secretary General), Treasurer and Chair Finance Committee arbitrarily removed my name from the approval notes of payment when I as IOA President objected/questioned to some payments regarding incomplete/doubtful bills. I later made it clear to you that I will not signing of IOA Balance Sheet/Accounts of IOA from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2020 because you along with Treasurer and Finance Committee decided not to clarify to me on the questioned/doubtful bills for appxx Rs 31.00 lacs. Hence until I am in full clarification on financial matters of IOA and especially regarding doubtful bills of August 2019 on which I sought clarification, I will not get involved in financial decisions on IOA until there is full clarity and transparency."