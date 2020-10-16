IOC Assures International Sports Federations About Tokyo Olympics Being On Track

International Olympic Committee on Thursday, October 15 assured dozens of international sports federations that the Tokyo games which were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic will begin on July 23, 2021. According to reports, IOC and Tokyo Olympic organisers have been conducting virtual sessions this week engaging around 200 national Olympic committees. In addition to this, more than 30 summer sports bodies have been represented on the programme.

IOC director Kit McConnell said, "We are very confident that the games in Tokyo next year will take place". "We are moving forward on this basis", he added.

Olympics to take place in July

As per reports, the online sessions are not open to the media and only opening statements have been made available. In addition, the local organisers and IOC have been campaigning for months to keep public interest in the games alive and assure the sponsors, who have invested huge sums on events, that the Olympics can take place during the pandemic.

As per reports, it is still not clear how more than 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can safely enter the country along with thousands of staff, technical officials, sponsors, media and broadcasters. Moreover, it has also not been revealed if fans will be allowed to enter the venues and if non-Japanese fans will be allowed to enter the country.

In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had said that the country is "determined" to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games to prove that humanity was successful in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the 75th-anniversary gathering at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time after assuming office on September 16, Suga said that he would not leave any stone unturned to welcome other countries to safe and secure games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had announced in March that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally planned for 2020, the event will now be taking place from July 23 to August 8 next year with the Paralympics scheduled from August 24 to September 5.

As per reports, several surveys have shown that a majority of Japanese firms, as well as the public, are doubtful regarding the Tokyo Olympics. While some think that the games should not take place in 2021, others don’t think the mega event is possible.

Inputs/Image: AP