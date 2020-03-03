IOC Committed For A Successful 2020 Tokyo Olympics; Thanks WHO For Valuable Information

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Tuesday, expressed full commitment for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the IOC Executive Board stated that they are committed to successfully conduct the Games.

Committed for a successful event

IOC Executive Board statement on the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/ShoNDBNSOK — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 3, 2020

"The IOC EB heard a report on all the measures taken so far to address the coronavirus situation, which was followed by a comprehensive discussion. A joint task force had already been created in mid-February, involving the IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO). The IOC EB appreciates and supports the measures being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo’s plans to host safe and secure Games.

The IOC will continue to follow the advice of WHO, as the leading United Nations agency on this topic. The IOC EB expressed its thanks to WHO for its continued valuable advice and cooperation."

The IOC urged the athletes to continue preparation for the Games and stated that it will keep on updating information for the athletes. "It also praised the great unity and solidarity of the athletes, National Olympic Committees, International Federations and governments. It welcomed their close collaboration and flexibility with regard to the preparations for the Games, and particularly the qualification events. All stakeholders continue to work closely together to address the challenges of the coronavirus."

The statement comes a Tokyo Olympic test event featuring Paralympic wheelchair rugby was called off because of the virus outbreak. Tokyo organizers on Tuesday said the Japan Para Sports Association cancelled the event in line with the Japan government policy that is discouraging large-crowd event over the next several weeks, a move aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

