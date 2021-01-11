Is Drew Brees Retiring? Saints QB Unclear About Decision To Play In 2021

Drew Brees is gearing up for what might be his final run with the New Orleans Saints. The 41-year-old is currently in his 20th NFL season leading the Saints to their fourth straight NFC South title and is gearing up for their postseason fixture against the Chicago Bears. Brees is likely to retire after the end of the current season, after a legendary career.

Is Drew Brees retiring? NFL Insider hints at Drew Brees retirement after NFL playoff

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Drew Brees is likely to hang up his boots at the end of the current season, ending his 20-year sojourn in the league. Speaking on NFL GameDay Morning, Rapoport said, "I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021. He has not made clear his decision, he has not announced definitively that he is retiring after the playoffs, but certainly, that seems to be the way this is headed".

#Saints QB Drew Brees is no longer at his peak and will reportedly retire once this playoff run ends, but let's not forget how deadly he has been in his career.



He has 24 more 300+ yard passing games than the next player. pic.twitter.com/xiaqReL9j6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

Rapoport mentioned that Drew Brees has an NBC broadcasting contract in the waiting. The soon-to-be 42-year-old had almost accepted the role last season but returned for one last shot at the Lombardi Trophy. The report also mentioned that it was also one of the reasons why the Saints wanted to get an extended look at Taysom Hill when Drew Brees was out with about 35 rib fractures. Post-retirement, reports suggest that Brees will start as an analyst for Notre Dame football games and a studio analyst for Football Night in America. The quarterback signed a deal with NBC and will be “groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth".

Among a plethora of records, Brees holds the mark for most career passing yards and most career pass completions in NFL history. The 41-year-old won the Super Bowl in 2009 and is a lock for the Hall of Fame in the years to come. New Orleans won the NFC South in 2020 after posting a 12–4 record. Brees will start for the Saints on Sunday as he looks to make his second Super Bowl appearance. If the Saints win, they draw Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round. Brees and Brady have never met in the playoffs.

(Image Courtesy: NFL.com)