Saints Delete Tweet Depicting QB Drew Brees Wearing A #SayHerName Shirt Amid Backlash

The New Orleans Saints deleted a tweet of quarterback Drew Brees prior to Sunday’s NFC Wild Card matchup against the Chicago Bears. The 41-year-old was wearing a black T-shirt which inscribed with the phrase “#SAYHERNAME", which apparently received backlash from social media users. It is believed that the recent backdrop of pro-Trump rioters storming the US Capitol and Brees’ personal politics had the Saints backtracking on the tweet.

Saints delete tweet: Drew Brees T-shirt slammed on social media

Prior to their NFL playoff victory over the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints posted a picture of QB Drew Brees wearing a “#SAYHERNAME" T-shirt during the warm-up. The Saints captioned the post, “That’s my quarterback #ForNOLA.” In a follow-up tweet, the Saints explained the meaning behind “#SAYHERNAME,” a social media campaign that started this summer in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

#SayHerName shirt is for the Saints Players Coalition initiative to amplify the voices and experiences of black women https://t.co/5cUVQhwJVP pic.twitter.com/CHB4erBV9f — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2021

However, only a few hours later, the post was deleted as social media users slammed the Saints for their untimely tweet. On Twitter, one wrote, "Yeah! Did you know a white woman died at the US Capitol last week? Why don't you show some support for her?" Another added, "I hope Brees is wearing that T-shirt for Ashli Babbitt. If not, he's an idiot".

Brees has worn the #SayHerName shirt during pre-game warmups all season after he faced intense scrutiny this offseason for his comments about the peaceful protest against racial injustice. In June, Brees said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the US flag" after several sports stars across the country protested by kneeling during the national anthem. Brees later apologized for his comments.

Several fans also shed light on the time Brees shared a luxury suite with President Trump during last season’s CFP National Championship.

Saints vs Bears: Highlights and key moments

Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards, connecting with Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray for touchdowns as a late surge from the Saints earned them a 21-9 victory over the Bears in their NFC wild-card game on Sunday. Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The victory for the Saints now sets up a divisional-round meeting next weekend with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

