Is Drew Brees Set To Retire After Saints' Playoffs Defeat Vs Tom Brady's Bucs?

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees might have played his final NFL game ever. The 41-year-old veteran quarterback had decided to return the previous offseason to have a final shot at the Super Bowl, but those dreams ended prematurely after a defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night (Monday IST). Bress is expected to announce the decision shortly, and then foray into broadcasting as an analyst.

Bucs vs Saints score: Drew Brees retirement impending after playoffs exit

Before the Saints vs Bucs game, FOX Sports' NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that Drew Brees will retire when the Saints’ postseason run comes to an end. Glazer said that the game against Bucs would be his last at the Superdome, and his last if the Saints lose. Glazer was asked if it was merely his belief that Brees was retiring, or if it was an actual report. He responded by saying, "No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done".

Brees wrapped up his 20th NFL season on Sunday night, finishing with 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while completing 70.5% of his passes in 12 regular-season games. The soon-to-be 42-year-old won the Super Bowl in 2009 and is a lock for the Hall of Fame in the years to come. Brees holds the mark for most career passing yards and most career pass completions in NFL history among a plethora of other records.

Drew Brees signed a broadcasting contract with NBC in the spring of last year, and he is expected to transition into the role of an analyst or colour commentary in the near future. Reports suggest that the 41-year-old will be “groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth". Saints coach Sean Payton also dodge questions of Drew Brees' potential retirement, saying "I think that's probably for another press conference. And I can't speak for Drew. Obviously, I would take up all of my time on your question tonight. ... Obviously, he's been tremendous for this team, this city, I could go on and on. But let's wait and answer that at the right time".

Bucs vs Saints score: Tom Brady and co. win playoffs clash, set up NFC clash with Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2002 after Tom Brady and co. defeated the Saints 30-20 at the Superdome on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Bucs will now face Aaron Rodgers led top-seed Green Bay Packers in the NFL title contest next week, in what will be Brady's 14th Conference final. Rodgers has lost three straight conference championships and will be looking to end that run next week, while Brady will hope to make his 10th Super Bowl appearance as he looks for an unprecedented 7th Super Bowl win.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)