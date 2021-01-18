NFL Concussion Protocol: Will Patrick Mahomes Be Able To Play The AFC Championship?

On Sunday (Monday morning IST), Patrick Mahomes was taken out of the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Cleveland Brown. The star quarterback took a nasty hit, which ended up in him being helped off the court. While reports state that he is doing well currently, the NFL's entire concussion protocol will have to be followed to decide weather Mahomes can play the AFC Championship for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes concussion: What happened to Patrick Mahomes?

Mahomes was running to the right of his offensive line when he fell forward after tucking the ball. In that process, he ended up taking a big hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. The 25-year-old looked unsteady and was immediately helped off the field. Backup Chad Henne played instead of Mahomes, securing the teams' 22-17 victory.

"If that's not a concussion, I don't know what one is," Jim Nantz said after Mahomes was out. Sometime later, the Chiefs had announced that Mahomes was out for the remainder of the game.

Patrick Mahomes knocked out video

When will Patrick Mahomes return?

Currently, Mahomes' status against the Buffalo Bills is uncertain. “He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. He added that Mahomes had "passed all the deals" that he needed to, and the team will see where they go from here. He even revealed that he had spoken to Mahomes, who is feeling good as of now.

NFL concussion protocol: How long is concussion protocol for?

To return, the 2019 Super Bowl Champion will have to clear the NFL concussion protocol. The protocol – set by the NFL Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol back in 2011 – has five phases that need to be cleared before the player can return to the court. Per reports, at least two experts need to clear Mahomes before he returns.

Phase One – Symptom Limited Activity – Player will start exercises like stretching and balance under supervision. Phase Two – Aerobic Exercise – Player can start some cardiovascular exercises like treadmill and dynamic stretching under medical staff supervision. Phase Three – Cardiovascular exercises continue with increased sport-related training for around half an hour. Phase Four – Club-Based Non-Contact Training Drills – Non-contact football activities allowed while other activities continue. Phase Five – Full Football Activity – Player to be looked at by Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) before being cleared if the concussion is cured.

(Image credits: AP)