Is Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton's New 'Threat'? 7-time Champ Comments Ahead Of Spanish GP

The F1 2021 season has started off with a bang as fans have got to witness the best wheel to wheel racing between two different constructors. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton have put up an excellent show for the fans, having fought each other for the win in each of the first three races. Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix 2021, here is a look at what Lewis Hamilton had to say about his young title challenger and the battles they have had so far.

F1 2021 season: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battles

The Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle began this season in Bahrain where the Dutchman passed the Brit for the lead, only to have to give the place back for exceeding track limits. The battle continued in Imola as Verstappen bullishly passed Hamilton into the first corner and went on to take the victory. Meanwhile, in Portugal, Verstappen passed Hamilton after the safety car restart but then lost the place later in the race. The seven-time champion pulled off a sublime move round the outside before he went on to win the Grand Prix and extend his lead in the Formula 1 Driver's standings to eight points from Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton comments ahead of Spanish Grand Prix 2021

Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton acknowledged that they could trust each other to race hard but keep it fair. On going wheel to wheel with Hamilton, Verstappen said, "Yeah, it’s been really cool, especially when you race a driver, when you know that you can go to the absolute limit, I guess you can trust each other to just race super-hard. I think that’s always really nice because you can see in the three races…it’s been really close to each other but predictable. Lewis has never had something like ‘oh, we’re going to crash’ or something. I always have full trust in Lewis that we all give each other enough space."

Hamilton echoed Verstappen's comments as he said, "Yeah, I just second that. I think it is naturally down to respect and I think both very, very hard but fair and I think that’s what makes great racing and great racing drivers and I think we will continue to keep it clean and keep it on the edge but I don’t think either of us has a plan to get any closer than we have been." Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will not have to wait long to resume their captivating duel as the Spanish Grand Prix 2021 is this weekend.

Spanish Grand Prix 2021 practice schedule

Friday, May 7

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM local time)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time)

Saturday, May 8

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time)