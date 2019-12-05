In A Heartwarming Gesture, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook Surprises Fan At School

Jacksonville Jaguars lost their fourth game in a row last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a disappointing final scoreline which read 28-11. The Jaguars, who were purchased by Pakistan-born businessman Shahid Khan for $770 million in 2011, are fourth in the AFC South table behind Indianapolis Colts. While the team struggles to find form on the field, there have been some positive moves made by certain players in the community.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Dede Westbrook talks up CeeDee Lamb

“This guy is taking a 10-yard hook route and going 60, 70, 80 yards to the house. Other receivers around, who are likely finalists, aren't doing those type of things."



-@DedeTHEGreat11



Why CeeDee Lamb is primed to win the Biletnikoff: https://t.co/lgbQ9leTv4 — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars' Dede Westbrook fulfils the dream of a young fan

Such an awesome exchange between Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook and a fan of his! pic.twitter.com/WXJfs7kbUB — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 3, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver - Dede Westbrook - surprised a young fan when he showed up to the latter's school in Jacksonville. Dede Westbrook was spotted by Javel Espino in Jacksonville on Sunday as the former stepped out with family for dinner. Javel Espino tweeted about the incident while adding that he would have liked to click a picture with the Jacksonville Jaguars player but did not want to interrupt his family time. The RT received more than 76,000 likes and was shared more than 4,000 times while also catching the attention of the Jacksonville Jaguars' WR. Dede Westbrook surprised Javel Espino at school and also gifted the student two tickets to the next Jaguars game, along with a shirt and a Burrito Gallery gift card.

Dede Westbrook clicks a picture with Jacksonville High School student and mom

