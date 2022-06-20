Jake Paul Accepts Mike Tyson's $300 Mn Boxing Showdown Offer; Sets Deadline For This Year

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took to his official Twitter handle last weekend and accepted Mike Tyson’s offer of USD 300mn for a boxing showdown. The former world heavyweight champion earlier made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, wherein he faced a question about encountering Paul in the ring. Responding to this, Tyson announced that a bout with Paul would have to take place before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Paul issued a response to Tyson on social media saying, “Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen." On the other hand, during his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Tyson said, “Anything is possible but it has got to happen this year. That could be very interesting. He is skilled enough and I will give it to him because he is winning”.

A look at Jake Paul's response to Mike Tyson on the pending boxing bout:

Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. pic.twitter.com/dlGQUf2EP0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2022

'This guy has 7 million people following him': Mike Tyson on Jake Paul's career

Shedding his thoughts on Jake Paul’s professional boxing career, the legendary boxer added, “Even if he is fighting fighters that aren't meant to be good enough, they should still be beating him but they can't. He is beating people that he shouldn't really be beating so you have to give him credit. He is doing good and he is doing things that are great for boxing. This guy has 7 million people following him every time he fights”.

Mike Tyson went ahead to point out that even some of the world champions don’t have the kind of following Paul has and how it is sensational for boxing. “Even if he is fighting fighters that aren't meant to be good enough, they should still be beating him but they can't. He is beating people that he shouldn't really be beating so you have to give him credit,” Tyson said.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's stats

"He is doing good and he is doing things that are great for boxing. This guy has 7 million people following him every time he fights,” Tyson added. Jake Paul kicked off his professional boxing career in 2020, with a TKO win over Ali Eson. Since then he has won against Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley twice. His current boxing record stands at 5 wins, and 0 losses.

In the meantime, Tyson is considered one of the greatest boxers to step in the ring. He retired from the sport professionally in 2005 with a total of 50 wins from 58 fights. He last stepped into the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

(Image: @jakepaul/Instagram/AP)