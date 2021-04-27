Jake Paul Slams Dana White Over UFC Fighters’ Pay And $1 Million Ben Askren Fight Bet

It looks like the ongoing feud between YouTuber Jake Paul and UFC President Dana White won’t end anytime soon. A couple of days ago, at the UFC 261 post-fight conference, White took a shot at Paul, claiming that the Problem Child lied about the PPV sales record of the Ben Askren bout, that took place earlier this month. White then said that he has no interest in working with Paul in the near future, saying, “He ain't fighting in the UFC. He's getting hand-picked opponents, and God knows what else is going on with that whole f***ing Askren thing”.

The Paul and Cormier incident

Paul, who knocked out Askren in a stunning fashion, was present at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to watch UFC 261 live. However, while the card was phenomenal, Paul made the headlines after he was confronted by former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier at the cageside. Cormier and Paul then got into a verbal spat, with DC even threatening to “slap” the YouTuber. Then, after hearing what White had to say about him after the fights, Paul fired back on social media.

Jake Paul slams Dana White

Paul started his rant by bringing up the whole $1 million bet fiasco, calling White a “real d***he” for not paying him $1 million which White had promised. A couple of weeks before the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight, White had told boxing legend Mike Tyson that he would bet $1 million on Askren to defeat Paul. However, the UFC Supremo never placed the bet as betting on the fight was not legal. Despite that, Paul called out White, adding that the 51-year-old owes him $1 million.

Jake Paul on UFC fighters’ pay

Paul then slammed White for playing UFC fighters less than what they deserve – a point that has been raised by many in the last few months. Paul claimed that if White was indeed a real fight fan, he would book the UFC heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, which is currently halted after JBJ demanded a hefty paycheck. Jake Paul asked White to pay both the fighters $10 million each for the bout and give them a cut from the PPV revenue.

“In my 3rd fight I made more money in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Jake Paul alligators

Paul is currently in talks to fight Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury, with the younger Fury on board with the idea. Earlier, Paul told ‘Max on Boxing’ that he has already kicked off his training for the bout, which includes “stretching, sprinting, boxing, jogging, running up hills and even chasing alligators”.

