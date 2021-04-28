Jake Paul Turns Down Daniel Cormier, Looking To Box Nate Diaz Next To Earn McGregor Fight

Jake Paul may be going back and forth with Daniel Cormier for the past few days, but he is not interested in fighting the retired legend. Instead, the younger Paul brother seems more interested in having a boxing match with Nate Diaz, because he thinks that a win over Stockton’s favourite son can earn him a bout with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: The Paul and Cormier incident

Paul, who recently knocked out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in a stunning fashion, was present at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to watch UFC 261 live. However, during the PPV, Paul received a lot of heat from MMA fans, with chants of “f*** Jake Paul” filling the arena during the UFC 261 preliminaries. This caught the attention of Daniel Cormier, who was one of the commentators at the event. DC quickly rushed towards Paul and confronted the YouTuber for calling him out on social media, even threatening to “slap him”.

Jake Paul getting a warm welcome from the crowd as he turns up at UFC 261 and clashes with Daniel Cormier…



Jake Paul next fight: Paul vs Cormier

After that, the rumours of a Paul vs Cormier bout started swirling around on social media, with DC even saying that he would “kill” Paul if the bout happens. Paul was also seen interested in the bout, but now it looks like has changed his mind and is looking to secure the mega-fight with Conor McGregor. In an interview with ESPN, the Problem Child said that he won’t fight DC in the UFC octagon because he has no prior MMA experience. He then claimed that he would batter Cormier in a boxing match, adding that he’s looking for a real challenge, that could be Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul next fight: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul says that a bout with Nate Diaz will be massive and he can’t wait to see the jaws of many MMA fans being dropped when he “obliterates” the UFC welterweight. Paul claims that the other reason he wants to fight Diaz is that a win will surely earn him a bout with Conor McGregor – a man he has been calling out for years. “I’ll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor, because I beat the guy that beat you, Conor. And the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight,” he concluded. Diaz and McGregor have collided twice in the UFC octagon, with the Stockton native winning the first at UFC 196 and The Notorious getting his hands raised in the second at UFC 202.

Jake Paul net worth

The Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be $17 million as per Wealthy Gorilla.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: Jake Paul, Nate Diaz/ Instagram, AP