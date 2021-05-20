Last Updated:

Jake Paul Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Unlikely But YouTuber Optimistic About Kamaru Usman Bout

Jake Paul said that the bout with Kamaru Usman “will happen” in the near future, but is not at all interested in trading blows with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Adil Khan
YouTuber Jake Paul is more than willing to fight a UFC star in his next bout, but that doesn’t mean that he’s on-board in trading hand with the lightweight GOAT, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Problem Child has taken out every man he’s met inside the boxing ring and currently holds an undefeated pro record (0-3). In his last outing in April, the former Disney star defeated former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion, Ben Askren, with a phenomenal first-round KO, shocking the world.  

Jake Paul next fight: Paul on fighting Nurmagomedov

Since then, he’s been calling out several former and current UFC fighters, including welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, the one MMA fighter Paul is not at all interested in fighting is the former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. When asked about the same in a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the YouTuber said that he won’t fight the Eagle as he loves him and Russia – Khabib’s birthplace.

Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight: Khabib retirement

The Dagestani native is one of the most dominant fighters to ever step foot inside the UFC octagon, retiring with an undefeated record of 29-0 in October after defending his 155-pound strap for the third time against top contender Justin Gaethje. In his phenomenal UFC run, Khabib Nurmagomedov rarely lost a round and has wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos and many others. Nurmagomedov recently made it clear that he doesn’t want to return as a fighter and is currently busy coaching his fellow teammates like Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Jake Paul vs Kamaru Usman

Later, during the session, the YouTuber was asked “do you wanna fight Usman?” to which the 24-year-old wrote, “Yes, it will happen”. The rumours of a Jake Paul vs Kamaru Usman started going around after the Problem Child called out the Nigerian Nightmare last month for a boxing match. The UFC welterweight champion was quick to pour cold water on a proposed clash and went on to send a chilling warning to Jake Paul for tweeting a picture of his daughter.

How much does Jake Paul earn?

According to Ladbible, the Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be $20 million, with most of his wealth coming from the highly successful Ben Askren bout. 

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

