Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley 2: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Fight Card, Prediction

In a mouth-watering boxing bout, YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul will face MMA star Tyron Woodley for a second time. The last time they faced each other Woodley ended up losing after a split decision. The bout is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, December 19, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The original bout was meant to be between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury but the latter pulled out after he picked up an injury and so Woodley replaced him instead. After the first Paul vs Woodley bout, the MMA star had instantly asked for a rematch but Paul said that the former UFC fighter would have to get a tattoo on his body that said "I love Jake Paul". Woodley did that on his finger but Paul still decided to agree on terms with Tommy Fury and fight him instead. But now Woodley has gotten the rematch he sought for against Jake Paul. Take a look at the live streaming details in India, the UK and the US as well as the fight card and prediction for the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream in India

For boxing fans in India who would like to catch the action of the blockbuster bout, they can head to FITE TV's website or app. As it is a pay per view bout, they will have to shell out approximately $19.99 to do so. The coverage for the fight is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, December 19, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream in the UK

For those looking to tune in for the fight in the UK, they too can head to the FITE TV app or website to live stream the fight. As it is a pay per view bout, they will have to shell out approximately $19.99 to do so. The coverage of the fight is scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday, December 19, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream in the US

For those looking to tune in for the fight in the US, they can use the Showtime app or website to do so. They will need to pay $59.99 for the pay-per-view event. The coverage of the fight is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, December 18, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley – Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Guttierez – Lightweight

Deron Williams vs Frank Gore – Heavyweight

Liam Paro vs Yomar Alama – Light-Welterweight

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Prediction

Based on our prediction. Jake Paul will most likely end up winning the fight as he has been preparing for it. While Tyron Woodley will have a point to prove it seems as though Jake Paul might just have the edge over him.

Image: @MMAFighting/Twitter