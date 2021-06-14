Jamahal Hill Broken Arm: UFC's Paul Craig Says He Didn’t Think It Was Physically Possible

UFC 263 was one of the longest events in history in terms of actual fight time but one fight that did not last long was Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill, which ended in just 119 seconds. Prior to the fight, Craig promised to show off his jiu-jitsu at the event and he delivered with one of the nastiest submissions in recent history. On Saturday, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the two light heavyweight fighters came in with bad blood and when Craig got Hill down to the canvas into an armbar position, he didn't hesitate to crank on the pressure and bend Hill's arm backwards as it grotesquely snapped.

UFC 263 highlights: Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

After pulling guard following the opening exchange in the fight, Craig immediately began attacking Jamahal Hill’s arm as he looked for the finish. Craig eventually locked on the armbar and as he extended the elbow and Hill’s arm snapped but the referee didn’t see it so the fight continued.

Eventually, with Hill’s arm actually flopping around without having any control whatsoever, referee Al Guinee finally stepped in to stop the fight with the end coming at 1:59 in the opening round. With the win, Craig has now won four straight fights and is 4-0-1 in his last five, which include finishes over Mauricio Rua, Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Vinicius Moreira. Meanwhile, the submission loss was the first professional defeat for Hill, who entered the fight ranked No. 15 in the division.

Just fed the whole house in madden with 1 arm!!! Yeah I'm be back soon!!!#Learn #grow — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 14, 2021

Jamahal Hill injury update: Jamahal Hill broken arm or dislocated arm?

While speaking to reporters after his win over Hill, Craig explained that he didn't think it was physically possible to bend someone's arm backwards. Because the referee stopped the fight due to the injury, the win was actually recorded as a TKO for Craig rather than a submission.

While it looked like Hill was very badly injured, his manager Brian Butler took to Twitter to say that a member of the coaching staff told him Hill’s arm was dislocated and not broken.

Jamahal Hill hand controversy: Dana White slams referee Al Guinee

Following UFC 263, UFC chief Dana White slammed referee Al Guinee for failing to intervene at the right time. He said, "When an arm is flopping around like this and going both ways, you should probably stop the fight. I don’t want to s*** on Arizona, they’ve been so good to us. “But that’s a rough one. I heard this guy’s a jiu-jitsu black belt."

Image Credits - Big Gangsta SD Instagram