Jamal Adams was drafted by the New York Jets in 2017. He was the sixth first round pick and has immediately emerged as one of the strongest performers in the NFL over the last two years. However, his recent transfer request has put the Jets in great jeopardy as they enter the final few months of preparation ahead of the NFL 2020 season. As a direct consequence of recent events, some within the NFL circles are speculating a 'Jamal Adams to Chiefs' transfer while others are confident that the Jamal Adams to Bears rumours would be true eventually.

Jamal Adams trade rumours

Jamal Adams to Chiefs? Jamal Adams to Bears?

Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has officially requested permission to seek a trade.



The Jets have not yet granted him that. pic.twitter.com/7k45CG8mH8 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 18, 2020

Jamal Adams trade news: Chiefs, Bears and other NFL teams interested in Jets star

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Fans are reportedly fuming at New York Jets' management right now after their star safety Jamal Adams trade request news broke out. Adams, who is scheduled for a cap hit of $7,172,348 this year, has had enough of negotiation talks with the Jets and now wants out of the franchise. The Jamal Adams transfer request incident will be good news for interested parties in the NFL such as the above seven teams. New York Jets are listening to possible Jamal Adams trade deals in the meantime as they weigh up their options.

Jamal Adams to Chiefs and Jamal Adams to Bears have been the two most prominent rumours since Thursday for now but it is expected that some more teams to dive in soon. Read further for the NFL cap space news and the Jamal Adams salary breakdown.

Jamal Adams salary

In 2017, Jamal Adams signed a $22,258,738 contract with the New York Jets. That also included a massive $14,328,154 signing bonus. Jamal Adams earns a base $825,000 and a roster bonus of $2,765,292, while carrying a NFL cap of $7,172,332. Jamal Adams salary puts him amongst the top-earning NFL players in the league at present.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/eXiEM4UAyv — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2020

Image courtesy: Jamal Adams Twitter