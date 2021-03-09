Jan Blachowicz Mistakes Israel Adesanya's Praise For Bodyguard Job Offer After Title Fight

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya had a hilarious, yet awkward exchange after their title bout, with the Polish star confusing Adesanya’s praise to a job offer. The 38-year-old retained his UFC light heavyweight title with a convincing display on Saturday night as he nullified Adesanya’s speed with his impressive striking. Not just that, he also saw past many of Adesanya’s traps, slowing him down with his strong grappling game and expert top control.

While The Last Stylebender shined in the initial rounds, the size difference between the two fighters became more obvious in the later rounds as Blachowicz was able to easily take Adesanya to the ground, earning some major points on the cards. While the Pole won the war by unanimous decision (49–46, 49–45, 49–45), Israel Adesanya received praise from many for fighting throughout the entire 25 minutes.

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya: The hilarious exchange

Even though Blachowicz and Adesanya exchanged fists, they showed respect to each other afterwards as they shook hands and shared some kind words. The middleweight king even praised the Pole for his power and his great ‘guard’. However, Blachowicz misheard him and thought the Last Stylebender was offering him a job as his bodyguard – something which led to a hilarious exchange between the two.

UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz confuses Israel Adesanya's praise

“Your guard game was very good, I mean you passing it. You made me look like a butter guard,” Adesanya said. “You pay good? You pay good money for bodyguard? I can be your bodyguard,” Blachowicz replied while shrugging his shoulders. A confused Israel Adesanya then laughed and cleared the confusion by saying, “No, no, no, I said good guard! F***ing hell, I don't need a bodyguard”. The two then laughed together, with Blachowicz hugging Adesanya.

Jan thought Izzy was offering him a body guard gig when he complimented his guard ðŸ˜‚ #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/NRHb2ZWeT5 — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021

After the event, the respect between both men was clear in their interviews. Adesanya, who faced his first-ever MMA loss at UFC 259, praised Blachowicz and revealed that he’s glad he suffered his first loss against the 38-year-old as Blachowicz is a classy and cool champion. The Polish star, meanwhile, hailed Adesanya’s striking game, saying it was an honour to make his first title defence against the middleweight king.

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya: What’s next?

While Israel Adesanya confirmed that he’ll return to the middleweight division and defend his title, Jan Blachowicz is set to fight number one contender Glover Teixeira in the near future.

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter