Japan PM Suga Applauds People's Cooperation In Holding Tokyo Olympics During Pandemic

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has termed the recently concluded Olympics "a major success for the entire country". While speaking about Olympics at a ceremony in Nagasaki on Monday that marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city, Suga appreciated people for their immense cooperation in holding the Tokyo Olympics safely despite tonnes of difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

Suga appreciated Japanese athletes for securing 58 medals

Further, Suga praised Japanese athletes for securing 58 medals for the country in the recently concluded sports event. "Some won medals and others didn’t, but all their performances were moving," added Suga. It is worth noting that the 17-day Summer Olympics were played mostly without spectators. Athletes were strictly advised to stay in an isolation bubble. They were asked to quickly don their face masks after the event and had advised to leave Japan soon after their competitions ended.

Tokyo COVID cases on surge

Before the commencement of the Olympics, the Prime Minister had been criticized by the Oppositions and health experts for forcing the Games on the Japanese public that didn’t want them to be held during the pandemic. The country's capital has witnessed a sudden surge in the covid cases after the commencement of the Olympics on July 22 this year. According to the health ministry, 2,884 new infections were recorded on Monday, taking the total case to 2,52,169 in the country. With Tokyo hospitals filling up with serious cases, nearly 18,000 people with mild cases are isolating at home. Surveys of public opinion show support for Suga’s government is steadily declining, a trajectory the governing party hopes the end of the Olympics will reverse before elections that are expected in the fall.

Despite tonnes of hurdles and debates, Tokyo Olympics finally concluded

Suga was presented with the Olympic Order in Gold by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony on Sunday. A rollicking closing ceremony with the theme "Worlds We Share", an optimistic but ironic notion at this human moment, featured everything from stunt bikes to intricate light shows. It tried to convey a celebratory and liberating atmosphere for athletes after a tense two weeks. And with that, the strangest Olympic Games on record closed their books for good.

