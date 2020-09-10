Japanese Sumo Association Reveals 19 Wrestlers Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Japanese Sumo Association announced on September 10 that following the positive report of a wrestler from the Tamanoi stable, 18 more people associated with the group have tested positive for coronavirus. In the statement, the association said that after the first wrestler turned out to be COVID-19 positive, they immediately contacted the Adachi Public Health Center. Upon receiving instructions, they conducted tests on 32 people who had been in close contact with those affected and several other room members for a new coronavirus infection and found 18 new positives.

Also Read | Japan sumo tournament kicks off in presence of spectators despite COVID-19

Tamanoi stable hit by COVID-19, to sit out August tournament

On September 5, the Japanese Sumo Association had confirmed that a member of the Tamanoi stable has tested positive for coronavirus. After the additional incidents, the Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) has said that the entire stable, including its stablemaster and former ozeki Tochiazuma, will sit out the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend. The JSA also confirmed that 12 of the 19 infected have been hospitalised with mild symptoms. Two of the stable's rikishi - No. 7 Azumaryu and No. 14 Fujiazuma - were slated to compete in the second-tier juryo division but will miss out.

Japanese Sumo Association’s director of communications, elder Shibatayama has assured fans that the 15-day tournament starting Sunday at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo would go ahead as scheduled despite the fresh outbreak. The organization plans to let 2,500 fans attend each day during the upcoming two-week tournament at the venue which has a capacity of 11,000.

Also Read | Japan sumo contest witnesses unusual winner

Japanese Sumo Association's COVID-19 outbreak

In April, several members of the Takadagawa stable including its stablemaster — a former sekiwake known then as Akinoshima — and second-division grappler Hakuyozan tested positive for coronavirus. In May, Takadagawa's 28-year-old Shobushi Kanji from the fourth-tier sandanme division died due to multiple organ failure caused by the virus. He was the first sumo wrestler to test positive for the virus in early April and was just 28 at the time of death.

The Japanese Sumo Association held this year’s March grand tournament in Osaka behind closed doors and cancelled the May tournament due to a nationwide state of emergency amid the spread of the virus. It has put in place several infection prevention measures, such as banning wrestlers from visiting other stables for training - a move that proved to be very effective throughout the July Grand Sumo Tournament. The association allowed up to 2,500 spectators to attend the July Grand Sumo Tournament each day, asking them to wear masks and refrain from cheering.

The Japan Sumo Association has also released a statement saying that it will continue to implement more thorough measures based on the new coronavirus infection response guidelines to prevent the spread of infection.

Also Read | Coronavirus forces cancellation of Japan Sumo Tournament

Also Read | Japan and South Korea help fund ASEAN COVID-19 response

Image Credits: AP