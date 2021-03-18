Jeddah Street Circuit First Look: Stunning Saudi Arabian GP Venue; Watch Fastest Circuit

Formula 1 has released the details of the Saudi Arabian GP that is set to host its debut race this year on December 5 as per the F1 2021 schedule. Jeddah Street Circuit's first look reveals that the Grand Prix is set to be the fastest circuit in F1 and the second-longest. The circuit is located along the banks of the Red Sea and the city's corniche.

Saudi Arabian GP: Jeddah Street Circuit first look

The Jeddah Street Circuit is a 6.175 km circuit that features 27 corners. Fans can expect an average speed of 250 km/hr around the lap with a top speed of 322 km/hr before turn 27. With three DRS zones available as well, the Jeddah Street Circuit is set to be the fastest circuit in F1. The Saudi Arabian GP is set to be held at night under artificial lights just like the Singapore GP. Below is a preview of Jeddah Street Circuit laps.

F1 2021 schedule: Ross Brawn gives his opinion on Jeddah Street Circuit first look

Ross Brawn, whose team worked closely with the circuit's designers, gave his opinion on the Jeddah Street Circuit first look. Brawn said, "We have worked closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel to wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers. The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast paced free flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities. The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can't wait to see the cars on track in December."

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal highlights Saudi Arabia's intentions of holding large events

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, the president of the Saudi Automobile & Motorsport Federation, said that he is looking forward to hosting the Saudi Arabian GP. "We are looking forward to welcoming motorsport fans to Saudi Arabia. Next December will be a huge moment, when we host the biggest event in Motorsports (Formula 1)," said Al Faisal. He also added that hosting such a large event demonstrates Saudi Arabia's capabilities in holding such events.

"Even though this is the first time we will host a Formula 1 grand prix, delivering such important international events is further confirmation of the Kingdom’s ability to manage and organise these events to the highest standards for our fans and growing young population," explained Al Faisal.