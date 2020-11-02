Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Update: 49ers QB Struggles With Ankle Problem Vs Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers lost out to the Seattle Seahawks 37-27 in the Game 8 clash, with Russel Wilson returning to form with four touchdowns. The side dropped to the last place in the NFC West standings with the loss in the 49ers vs Seahawks game. To compound matters for Kyle Shanahan’s squad, both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle exited the 49ers vs Seahawks game with an injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Jimmy Garoppolo ankle issue flares up again

Jimmy Garoppolo seen walking to the locker room at the start of the 4th Qtr. pic.twitter.com/NVR4rRJJ7u — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

The starting quarterback was seen making his way to the locker room at the beginning of the fourth quarter with 14 minutes to play. Jimmy Garoppolo was having an outing to forget during the 49ers vs Seahawks game. Before leaving the field, he had completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and executed one interception, in addition to being sacked a total of three times. The 49ers giving a Jimmy Garoppolo injury update tweeted that the 29-year-old was suffering from an ankle issue. He was ultimately replaced by Nick Mullens, who ended the day with two touchdowns and 18 of 25 passes completed for 238 yards.

NFL results: When will Jimmy Garoppolo return?

The latest Jimmy Garoppolo ankle issue will throw up question marks on the player’s fitness once again. The quarterback has struggled with ankle issues this season and was even benched during the first game back from injury a couple of weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins. Explaining his decision, San Francisco 49ers coach claimed that Garoppolo was still dealing with the lingering effects of his ankle injury.

The player had sprained his ankle in Week 2 vs the Giants, which caused him to miss two games with an ankle injury. With Jimmy Garoppolo seen limping near the touchline after being sacked by Alton Robinson before he went off, media reports speculated that the player has re-aggravated his ankle injury. No update has been given on his possible return yet.

Fans react to Jimmy Garoppolo ankle injury

Every time this cat has a bad game he leaves “injured” — Chris Evans (@CapsFatStuntDbl) November 1, 2020

another day at the office for you niner fans — (5-1) 🧀 (@rodgersempire) November 1, 2020

After videos and the news of the latest Garoppolo injury went viral, many fans took to Twitter to troll the San Francisco 49ers. The outfit has struggled with fitness issues of late, with several players spending time on the treatment table. Many fans also pointed out to George Kittle’s injury, as they claimed that injured players have now become common routine for the team. Others also trolled the quarterback, with fans claiming that Jimmy Garoppolo leaves the field whenever he is having a bad game.

Image Credits: 49ers Instagram