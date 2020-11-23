Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals QB Tweets After Being Carted Off The Field

The Cincinnati Bengals' worst fears for the 2020 season turned into reality after quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a serious knee injury during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. The 23-year old rookie needed to be carted off the field in Bengals' 20-9 loss against Washington at FedEx Field. Burrow, who was the first overall pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, later took to Twitter to effectively rule himself out for the remainder of the season.

Joe Burrow injury: Bengals star suffers leg injury vs Washington Football Team

Joe Burrow suffered a left leg injury in the third quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at the FedEx Field on Sunday. The talented Bengals QB was sandwiched by two Washington defenders - Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat - who converged on him on a third-and-2 pass attempt. After throwing the ball, Burrow landed awkwardly on his leg.

UPDATE: Here is a different look at the injury of Joe Burrow. In this view, we can see a significant displacement and relocation of the tibia. This seems more significant than originally suspected pic.twitter.com/AIl1wfHccE — The Injury Guy (@thatinjuryguy) November 23, 2020

While on the floor, Burrow clutched his left knee, writhing in pain as the team trainers quickly rushed to examine the QB. After a few minutes of inspection, Burrow was carried off the field and replaced by Ryan Finley. Nearly every member on the Bengals bench came close to check on Burrow as he was carted away into the dressing room.

The entire team is coming to show support for Joe Burrow. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/04EfENnIHo — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 22, 2020

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Joe Burrow injury update: QB declares he will miss the remainder of the NFL season

Only a few hours after being carted off the field of play, Joe Burrow put out a tweet declaring that he would miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL campaign. He wrote, "Thanks for all the love and support. Can't get rid of me that easy. See you all again next year." Reports from RapSheet claim Burrow suffered a torn ACL.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't have any update on Burrow's injury but claimed that it would be a bitter blow to lose the talented QB. "He (Burrow) was improving every week and we were getting the offence headed in a direction that we thought was exciting. We will see what to do now."

Joe Burrow Bengals stats in debut NFL season

Burrow was 22-of-34 for 203 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble before he went down in the third quarter. He was also in the running to become the first rookie in league history to have six 300-yard passing games in his first 10 appearances.

Image Credits - AP