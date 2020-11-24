Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals Star Damages ACL, MCL During Horrific Injury

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the freak injury he suffered during the Sunday Night Football game against Washington. The 23-year-old, who was the No 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, landed awkwardly and suffered lasting damage to his left knee. The injury is likely to rule him out of the current season, in what was a promising start to his NFL career.

Joe Burrow injury update: Joe Burrow ACL, MCL damaged, set to miss entire season

Burrow was stretchered off the field during the game against Washington as the Cincinnati Bengals waited anxiously for the results of the tests. Unfortunately, the Bengals' worst fears came true after the 23-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season, having damaged his ACL, MCL and other structures surrounding his left knee. According to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the quarterback will take nine to twelve months for recovery, which means Burrow won’t be ready to go until the 10th or 11th week of the 2021 NFL season.

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

These types of knee injuries, like the one Joe Burrow suffered, usually sideline players anywhere from 9-12 months, though each person heals and rehabs differently. But no matter how quickly Burrow does or doesn’t recover, next year’s status is now in question. https://t.co/XfUUMbMPOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

While ACL injuries can take up to nine months to heal, the MCL tear also adds to the complications surrounding Joe Burrow's surgery. However, according to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Burrow should be back on their field for the start of the 2021 season, despite reports to the contrary. After Sunday's game, the No.1 draft pick admitted that his season was over and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Cincinnati had hoped Joe Burrow was the franchise's next cornerstone quarterback when the Bengals selected the 23-year-old with the top overall pick in last April's NFL draft. He instantly showcased his promise and was on course to break Andrew Luck’s record for rookie passing yards before his untimely injury.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Bengals quarterback ranks fourth in NFL history for the most passing yards in a player's first 10 games (2,688 yards, including his total from Sunday's game). In 10 starts in so far, Burrow finished his season 264 of 404 passing (65.3% completion percentage) for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions, 142 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

