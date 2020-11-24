Tom Brady Illegally Throws Two Forward Passes In One Play Against The Rams: NFL Fans React

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been part of the NFL for more than two decades now and it’s not often that he forgets the rules of the game. However, what he did on Monday Night Football in the game between the Buccaneers and the Rams seems to have caught the attention of several fans on social media. The 43-year-old QB threw two illegal passes in one play and his second throw still earned him points.

ALSO READ: All NFL Teams To Enter Intensive COVID-19 Protocol Saturday

Tom Brady illegal passes vs Rams still count

The bizarre event took place with just over 12 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter as the Bucs were facing a third-and-10. On the play, Brady tried to quickly throw the ball to his teammate Mike Evans but the ball never made it to the wide receiver because it got batted down at the line of scrimmage.

However, in a rather rare spectacle, the ball broke to Brady once again and the QB then attempted another throw towards Evans. On the second attempt, Brady’s pass made it to Evans for an 8-yard gain but the 8-yard gain didn't count since it’s against the rules to throw two forward passes on one play.

Brady really caught a pass and completed a pass on the same play 👀 @TomBrady @Buccaneers



📺 #LARvsTB on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MI80s77SYb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Walker Wins First NFL Start As Panthers Blank Lions 20-0

Officials had initially flagged Brady's illegal pass but strangely enough, the Rams declined the penalty because the quarterback’s (second) pass didn’t go for a first down. This also created some confusion for the official scorekeeper because at first, the play went in the books as a pass completion from Brady to Brady for a 9-yard loss. However, the scorebook was later modified and the pass was counted as an 8-yard reception for Evans since the Rams declined the penalty.

And Tom Brady was also given credit for a negative nine yard reception! pic.twitter.com/43v0yWOVnP — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 24, 2020

The Bucs then punted on fourth down at the spot where Evans caught Brady’s second pass. The final score ended 27-24 in favour of the Rams. However, with Brady's (second) pass being counted in the official scorebooks, NFL fans who had the Bucs QB in their fantasy team were delighted as he fetched them more fantasy points.

Tom Brady was given credit for a six-yard pass there on an illegal forward pass.



The Buccaneers punted (a whole different question) on 4th and 4 there. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 24, 2020

"Hey Tom, how many forward passes are you allowed to throw in one play?" pic.twitter.com/v66COOeqFP — Michael Doyle (@mdoyle913) November 24, 2020

Got me some money thank you Brady 🙏🏼 — Miguel João (@migueljoaod) November 24, 2020

Tom Brady clearly playing himself in PPR fantasy.



1 point for the catch AND passing yards. pic.twitter.com/wYhtXGZ8uu — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 24, 2020

ALSO READ: NFL Makes History With All-Black Officiating Crew For MNF

Brady has now had 9 interceptions in the NFL this season, more than he had all of last season while he was playing with the New England Patriots.

ALSO READ: With Limited Fans, NFL Home Teams On Pace For Losing Record

Image Credits - NFL Twitter