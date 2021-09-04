John Cena Believes UFC Star Conor McGregor Would Be Fantastic While Fighting In WWE

WWE superstar John Cena believes UFC star Conor McGregor would be fantastic in WWE if ever he decides to make an appearance. Ever since McGregor rose to the top of the ranks in MMA fighting, fans have always wanted to see him making an appearance in the WWE. Although McGregor has been critical of the WWE star in past, he has never ruled out the possibility to switch the fighting rings. John Cena, the 16-time World Champion was in all praises for the UFC fighter who is known as a notorious character in the ring, while appearing on the podcast - ‘That Scene with Dan Patrick’.

'Conor McGregor may get surprised by getting a few teeth knocked out': John Cena

When asked what was the one thing a WWE superstar needs, to have a successful career, Cena answered, “It's imagination. Period, point-blank, it's scripted narrative. It's entertainment. You have to buy into that reality. If you don't believe you're a piece of that world we're in or your opponent is a piece of that world, it doesn't work. I don't watch much MMA or anything. To me, it's true fight sport, but then a guy like (Conor) McGregor comes along with a wonderful personality and will talk people into the building. You either root for him or root against him and you buy his fight, like (Floyd) Mayweather or (Muhammad) Ali, they talk about developing that great personality and believing in it.”

When asked about his feelings on how McGregor would perform in a WWE ring, Cena further replied, “He'd be fantastic. He is what we do. It's a little less predictable. Our surprises are getting people to show up at random and weave the 'choose your own adventure' into a different alley. His surprises are getting a few teeth knocked out or getting an operation. Not to say that this doesn't happen with us, mistakes happen, but in his profession, it's not a mistake. I hope (he makes an appearance) because I want to see it. At my core, I'm a fan. He's interesting and has a gravity about him. I want to see him perform.”

Conor McGregor is a two-time former UFC Champion. He is currently down with an injury that he suffered during his most recent fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor sustained a horrific ankle injury in the first round. He has lost three of his last four fights with the most recent one taking place in July.

