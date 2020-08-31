John Thompson Dead? Twitter Report Says iconic Georgetown Hoyas Coach Passed Away Aged 78

On Monday, a report on Twitter claimed that Georgetown Hoyas legendary coach John Thompson tragically passed away at the age of 78. John Thompson, a three-time Big East Coach of the Year, retired from basketball coaching in 1999, citing marital issues. The iconic Georgetown Hoyas coach was the first African-American head coach to win a major collegiate championship, capturing the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship in 1984.

Breaking News: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson has passed away. The Hall of Famer became the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship, leading the Hoyas to the 1984 title. Coach Thompson will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/wrNyzN2vFU — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) August 31, 2020

John Thomspon dead? Reports claim legendary Georgetown Hoyas coach passed away on Monday

A tweet from DC Radio station, The Team 980 & 95.9FM, reported the death of John Thompson in the early hours of Monday, August 31. It was reported that Thompson had passed away at the age of 78. Fans on social media soon poured in with tributes for John Thompson, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee. However, no news station confirmed the death of the former Georgetown Hoyas coach.

John Thompson career as an NBA player and Georgetown Hoyas coach

As a basketball player, Thompson spent two years in the NBA with the Boston Celtics from 1964-66, winning the NBA championship on both occasions. Throughout his NBA career, Thompson averaged 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 74 games. Following a successful two-year spell as a player in the NBA, Thompson announced his retirement in 1966 to focus on a career as a coach.

Georgetown’s John Thompson — Hall of Fame coach and a colossal figure in American sports — has died at 78 years old. https://t.co/ebpqvp85BL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2020

Soon after his retirement from playing basketball, Thompson took up the job at St. Anthony HS and spent six years with the team before eventually joining Georgetown Hoyas in 1972. In 27 seasons with the Hoyas, Thompson compiled a win-loss coaching record of 596-239. After retiring from coaching in 1999, Thompson continued to remain active in basketball and joined the commentary team at TNT.

What happened to John Thompson? John Thompson cause of death

So far, there have been no reports that have revealed John Thompson's cause of death. Georgetown officials have also failed to respond to the calls and text messages to confirm the news of Thompson's death. In 2015, Thompson had surgery to correct a benign twisted intestine that forced him to miss calling the NCAA that season.

Image Credits - AP