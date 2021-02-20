Johnny Damon And Wife Michelle Humiliatingly Arrested For Resisting Officer, DUI Charges

This week, former MLB star Johnny Damon was arrested in Florida for resisting an officer. As per reports, he and his wife were stopped for suspicion which included driving under influence (DUI). Damon was sent to the Orange County Jail on Friday and was charged for resisting an officer without violence along with first-degree misdemeanour.

Johnny Damon arrested along with his wife

As per reports, Damon and his wife Michelle Mangan-Damon were stopped by the authorities. They apparently pushed one officer after pulling over. Daily Mail reports that the 47-year-old Red Sox star was booked on Friday (8:15 EST). A test revealed a 0.3 level of alcohol content, much more than the allowed 0.08. He was held on a $1000 bond.

Johnny Damon DUI charges

Reports add that Damon was driving his Lincoln SUV (black) 'back and forth', which is why the police moved to stop them. The officer further reported that he was "unsteady on his feet and his speech was extremely slurred". The officer further elaborated that he 'detected an odour of alcoholic impurities coming from his person'. The report by the officer added thst Damon said he drank only a little, and even made a pinching motion with his hands to show.

Reports also stated that Damon told the authorities that he was a "good f***ing guy". He even tried to hamper the on-field sobriety test, keeping his hands on the side and removing them from his pockets.

As he left the Orange County jail, Damon also interacted with the media. “Jail s****, handcuffs are worse,” Damon said, adding that he is accountable for his actions. He even apologized and promised to answer questions later on. "But, I will be honest with you and always be accountable and like I said I would never put myself, my loved ones or anybody in harm’s way getting behind the wheel of a vehicle".

He refused to discuss his wife's arrest. As per Damon, she should not have been with him, and he cannot talk about the matter.

Johnny Damon wife charge

Reports add that Mangan-Damon was charged for battery on law enforcement. She was also booked for resisting an officer with violence and apparently shoved a cap. Her bond comes to $2,500. However, the police body cam footage will not be available for some weeks.

Mangan-Damon apparently also did not listen to the officer, moving away from the vehicle when asked to not do so. They apparently tried to pull her towards them to keep her near the vehicle, but she turned and tried to pull away while also pushing the officer. The officer explained that Damon interfered, which ultimately helped his wife break free and walk away. She was handcuffed after a second officer arrived. Both Damon and his wife resisted arrest one way or another.

Mangan-Damon also complained of chest pains while in jail, and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Johnny Damon kids

Mangan-Damon is the former Red Sox star's second wife. The couple got married in 2004, and have six children together. They have even appeared on the Bravo program Below Deck Mediterranean. During the arrest, the children were apparently home with the nanny. The officer at the scene ended up calling the nanny and letting them know that the couple had been arrested.

(Image credits: TMZ)