Jon Jones Announces Retirement Plans, Names 'only Fight That Would Be Worth Not Retiring'

A standout era in the UFC could soon reach an end after Jon Jones made a shocking revelation. The current undisputed UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones would ride off into the sunset as he announced his retirement plans. The champion would have his ultimate battle against Stipe Miocic when the MMA promotion heads off to Madison Square Garden. However, the reigning heavyweight champion would also consider returning if he could have his dream match, which was worth fighting.

While speaking to Fox Sports, Jones claimed that his clash with Stipe Miocic would be enough for him, as he would have nothing to prove after that. But he also revealed one such fight that would be worth not retiring to. “I do believe a Francis Ngannou fight would be worth entertaining not retiring. I think a Francis fight would come with some serious revenue and that would make it worth my while,” he mentioned via Fox Sports.

The UFC legend also believes that battles against elite rivals like Sergei Pavlovich would have low returns in conclusion. However, the current heavyweight champion added he may consider returning for a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou clash since it could generate a ton of wealth as The Predator has immense popularity in The States. It would be a sight to witness.

How Jon Jones bounced back into the realm of relevancy?

Jon Jones made an unexpected arrival after a three-year absence at UFC 285. He elevated himself from the lightweight in the heavyweight class and secured the championship around his waists by guillotine-choking Cyril Gane in the opening round. Jones is a former lightweight champion, but the shocking win revived his greatness and added another title to his collection. That one fight elevated him to the G.O.A.T. level, with praise gushing in from all over. But since he would retire, his first title defense would be his last.

Bones also cited ‘small injuries’ and being around his family as his reasons to step down after just one heavyweight bout. UFC President Dana White already confirmed the clash for the title at the promotion’s annual trip to The Garden in November. But the current heavyweight champ added immense importance to the fight after announcing it as his last match in his home state of New York.