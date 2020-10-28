Jon Jones Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Becoming Top P4P Fighter: “This Is No 1 Bulls**t”

By delivering another mesmerising performance at UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov received praise from almost everyone, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, Jon Jones was not too happy with Khabib Nurmagomedov asking for the top spot in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, which he had been ruling for the most part since its introduction in 2013. Despite that, on Tuesday’s update, UFC fulfilled Khabib’s wish and made him the top P4P fighter in the world.

“This is number one bullsh*t,” Jon Jones wrote on Twitter after UFC released the new pound-for-pound rankings.

Also Read l Khabib P4P: Jon Jones takes a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims he’s The GOAT

Jon Jones on Khabib: Bones rips Khabib Nurmagomedov and his fans

Since UFC 254, Jon Jones has criticised almost everyone for placing Nurmagomedov above him in the pound-for-pound list and also in the highly debated “greatest of all time” argument. A couple of days ago, Jon Jones shared a video on social media where he took a dig at all the “Khabib Nurmagomedov fans”. Jon Jones claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in only four title fights, while he himself has been in a record 15. He also used this as an excuse to claim Khabib is not even close to him when it comes to total title defences.

Jon Jones has a response for anyone who thinks Khabib is the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lDHQ74RmVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 26, 2020

Also Read l Khabib P4P: Dana reveals Khabib BROKE his foot 3 weeks before UFC 254

After the Justin Gaethje fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, ending his MMA career with an undefeated record of 29-0 (13-0 in UFC). Though these are some impressive numbers, Jon Jones believes Khabib Nurmagomedov retired too soon as The Eagle just “started fighting elite-level competition”. Jon Jones, who recently vacated his light heavyweight title to move to the heavyweights, added that while Nurmagomedov has hanged up his gloves, he still has a lot of fights ahead of him and he'll keep adding to his legacy.

"Fifteen world titles to your guys' four, and you guys are really talking about who's the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four. Are you guys' kidding me?" said Jon Jones.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Khabib hinted at retirement 2 WEEKS before facing Gaethje at UFC 254

Jon Jones on Khabib: What’s next for Bones?

Jon Jones is yet to make his heavyweight debut. Earlier, he was rumoured to fight champion Stipe Miocic, but Dana White made it clear Miocic will defend his title against Francis Ngannou next, leaving Jones with no opponent. However, the UFC chief is open to booking a match between Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz, who won Bones’ vacated title at UFC 253.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Undefeated champion Khabib retires after beating Gaethje

Image Source: AP, UFC Instagram