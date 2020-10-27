Jon Jones Takes A Shot At Khabib Nurmagomedov, Claims He’s The GOAT, Not Khabib

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently dismissed talk that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time. Jon Jones shared a video where he can be seen slamming the lightweight champion post his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Jon Jones, who defended his light heavyweight title eight times in his first reign as champion (total 15) claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title only four times before announcing his retirement. He used this as an excuse to claim Khabib is not even close to him when it comes to total title defences.

"Fifteen world titles to your guys' four, and you guys are really talking about who's the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four. Are you guys' kidding me?" said Jon Jones.

Jon Jones hails himself as MMA's GOAT

Jon Jones continued by claiming that Georges St-Pierre is the only person close enough to break his record but the 39-year-old would have to come back and win three fights to break it, which is very unlikely to happen. Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement last year, while Jon Jones recently vacated his light heavyweight title to move to the heavyweights. Jon Jones claimed that he still has a lot of fights ahead of him and he'll keep adding to his legacy.

Jon Jones has a response for anyone who thinks Khabib is the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lDHQ74RmVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 26, 2020

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's win against Justin Gaethje, the Russian requested the No. 1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings in his post-fight interview. Dana White then fulfilled Khabib’s request by calling him "the GOAT", but the rankings are yet to be made official.

Jon Jones, who currently rules the PFP rankings, ceded his top spot to Khabib Nurmagomedov until he wins the heavyweight title which is currently held by Stipe Miocic. "Until I take that heavy crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy Champ," wrote Jon Jones.

Jon Jones was earlier rumoured to make his heavyweight debut against Francis Ngannou but stepped out as UFC refused to pay him more than $25 million. After that, Jon Jones targeted champion Stipe Miocic, but Dana White made it clear that the champion would defend his title against Francis Ngannou next as The Predator has earned his title shot by defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Image Source: AP, UFC Twitter