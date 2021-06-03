June 3 Famous Birthdays Ft Rafael Nadal, Wasim Akram, Mario Gotze And Others

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal, German footballer Mario Gotze and former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram are among some of the global sports superstars who share their birthday on the same day, June 3rd. English cricketer Sam Curran, NBA star Al Horford and former NFL star Arthur Jones are also some other famous athletes who were born on the same day, classified as Gemini's. Here's a look at some of the few sports icons who also celebrate their birthday on June 3rd.

June 3 famous birthdays: Sports superstars who were born on June 3rd

Rafael Nadal birthday: Spanish Tennis star celebrates 35th birthday at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal has a total of 20 Grand Slams throughout his tennis career so far, an all-time record shared with Roger Federer. The Spaniard has won the French Open a record 13 times with his dominance on the clay court unparalleled. At the current French Open, Nadal will be hoping to make further history by winning the major tournament to climb above Federer on the list of most Grand Slams won in tennis.

Wasim Akram birthday: Former Pakistani pacer turns 55

Wasim Akram is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers in the history of Pakistan. He holds the world record for most wickets in List A cricket, with 881, and he is second only to Sri Lankan off-spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan in terms of ODI wickets, with 502 in total. Akram, who helped Pakistan clinch the 1992 World Cup, is considered to be one of the founders, and perhaps the finest exponent of, reverse swing bowling and is often referred to as the "Sultan of Swing".

☝️ 916 international wickets

🏏 6,615 runs

🎩 Four hat-tricks in international cricket

🏆 1992 @cricketworldcup champion



Happy birthday to the Sultan of Swing, @wasimakramlive 👑 pic.twitter.com/cAwoB2uuX4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2021

Sam Curran Birthday: England all-rounder turns 23

English cricketer Sam Curran turns 23 on June 3, 2021. The CSK all-rounder was born in Northampton and is the youngest son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer Kevin Curran. In April 2019, Curran became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in an IPL match, at the age of 20.

Mario Gotze birthday: German World Cup winner turns 29

Mario Gotze has won five Bundesliga titles (three with Bayern and two with Dortmund). Tipped as one of the most talented stars in world football, Gotze helped Germany clinch the 2014 World Cup with his extra-time goal against Argentina in the final. He currently plies his trade at PSV Eindhoven and helped them to a second-place finish in the Eredivisie during the 2020-21 season.

NBA star Al Horford turns 34

Oklahoma City Thunder star Al Horford also turns a year older on June 3. The five-time NBA All-Star is the highest-paid Latin American basketball player earning more than $27 million per year.

Image Credits - Rafael Nadal, Wasim Akram, Mario Gotze Instagram