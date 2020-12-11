Justin Gaethje Wants To Fight The Winner Of Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier In Title Bout

Justin Gaethje desperately wants to face the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2, which is scheduled to take place on January 23 at UFC 257. The American has not fought since October 2020 where he lost to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, who went on to announce his retirement after the bout. Though he lost his last bout, The Eagle’s retirement has opened the door back up for Gaethje. And given that he’s currently ranked No.1 in the UFC lightweight division, it makes sense for him to meet the winner of McGregor vs Poirier.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, rumours went viral that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will collide for the title. However, UFC president Dana White shot down the rumours, claiming that McGregor vs Poirier 2 will not be for the 155lb crown, as he hopes The Russian to return for one last bout. Despite White’s beliefs, Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in coming back.

This has led to rumours that the winner of the UFC 257 main-event bout could fight for the title in the future. And Justin Gaethje has made it clear that he’ll be the one to fight the winner in a title bout. While talking to Schmo, the 32-year-old said that his goal is to fight someone in early 2021 and then get the winner of McGregor-Poirier 2 for the belt.

I wholeheartedly believe you should be coming off a win to fight for a belt. So my job now is to get a win (before taking on the winner of UFC 257 for title bout),” he added.

Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will collide in a rematch at UFC 257, with all the profits of the fight going to charity. The two first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 where The Notorious One came out on top via a knockout in the opening round. Because of this Conor McGregor is fan favourite going into the bout, also earning the support of Justin Gaethje. “Conor’s really good. I do see him probably winning. I don’t know. It would be interesting to see if Dustin rises to the occasion,” The Highlight told Helen Yee.

Image Source: Justin Gaethje, UFC/ Instagram