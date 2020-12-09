Jon Jones Reveals Compelling Reason Behind Shock Heavyweight Division Move In UFC

Jon Jones recently sat down with ESPN where he revealed why made the shocking decision of vacating his UFC light heavyweight title in favour of joining the heavyweight division. Bones, who last fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, admitted that he was having a hard time staying motivated at the 205 pounds. Having beaten the who’s who of the light heavyweight division, including Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans and Alexander Gustafsson, Jones claims that he’s no longer fired up to take on the next contender in line.

Jon Jones claims that the 205lb division was fun, but he never felt scared of the top contenders. He said he moved to the heavyweight division because the top fighters at the 265lb are “intimidating” and will drive him to put in some extra work. “With these next guys I’m going to be going up against, I respect these guys. These guys are intimidating – they’re intimidating as (expletive). It just gets me up in a whole different way,” he added.

Though Jon Jones claims that he’s not motivated at the 205 pounds, he received some tough competition from fighters like Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes. He defeated both the fighters via unanimous decision at UFC 239 and UFC 247, respectively, but many fans believe that the judges made some mistakes while ranking the match. Even UFC commentators were looked shocked when Jon Jones was declared the winner in some of the controversial bouts.

Jon Jones next fight: Jon Jones on heavyweight debut

Though the pound-for-pound juggernaut joined the heavyweight division months ago, he’s yet to make his debut. Some claim that Dana While could make Jones face a top heavyweight contender before putting him against champion Stipe Miocic. However, few reports also state that Bonny could fight the winner of the upcoming title match between Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou.

“Sometimes I think I should take like a top-10 guy. And then the other times, I think, ‘F— it. Let’s just go big or go home.’ I’m trying to get these big-money fights these days. I like taking care of everybody around me,” he on his next opponent.

Image Source: Jon Jones/ Instagram