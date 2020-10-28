Last Updated:

Justin Turner BASHED On Twitter For Celebrating On The Field After Testing COVID Positive

MLB fans took to Twitter to call out Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner for stepping out on the field after being pulled out after a positive COVID-19 test.

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers could celebrate their first World Series win since 1988, third baseman Justin Turner was pulled out of the game. Later, it was reported that the 35-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be allowed to celebrate with the team on the field. However, Turner stepped out for the team photo, took off his mask, and was seen posing with the trophy and celebrating, leaving MLB Twitter alarmed at the proceedings. 

What happened to Justin Turner? Justin Turner coronavirus test result cuts his World Series game short

"We learned during the game that Justin was a positive," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. Manfred added that he had been isolated so that the spread would be prevented. "I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner wrote in his tweet, adding that he was unbelievably happy and proud of his teammates. 

However, videos of Turner celebrating on the field were shared online after the Game 6 win. Fans reacted negatively to the video, mostly puzzled as to why the baseman was out on the field after testing positive. "This is probably the dumbest thing that can be done," one fan wrote. However, some fans surprisingly agreed with him being on the field, as he was out with the players on the field for the game and quarantining him now would make no sense.

Fans react to Justin Turner COVID-19 test result and immediate celebration on the field

The Dodgers' 3-1 Game 6 victory on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays ended the team's 32-year for a championship. The Rays led 1-0 till the end of the sixth innings, but the Dodgers caught up in the end with Mookie Betts' eighth-inning homer. Coincidentally, this is also the first time since 1988 that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers have won titles in the same year. 

