Justin Turner BASHED On Twitter For Celebrating On The Field After Testing COVID Positive

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers could celebrate their first World Series win since 1988, third baseman Justin Turner was pulled out of the game. Later, it was reported that the 35-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be allowed to celebrate with the team on the field. However, Turner stepped out for the team photo, took off his mask, and was seen posing with the trophy and celebrating, leaving MLB Twitter alarmed at the proceedings.

Also read | Dodgers World Series Champions: Dodgers win first World Series title since 1988

What happened to Justin Turner? Justin Turner coronavirus test result cuts his World Series game short

Breaking: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from Game 6 of the World Series, per multiple reports and sources confirmed to @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/dNug5czmMQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2020

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

"We learned during the game that Justin was a positive," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. Manfred added that he had been isolated so that the spread would be prevented. "I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner wrote in his tweet, adding that he was unbelievably happy and proud of his teammates.

Also read | October Red: Dodgers' Justin Turner again delivers with bat, glove

Rob Manfred, minutes earlier: "We learned during the game that Justin was positive and immediately isolated him to prevent the spread." https://t.co/jkVnVln2rs — Zach Kram (@zachkram) October 28, 2020

However, videos of Turner celebrating on the field were shared online after the Game 6 win. Fans reacted negatively to the video, mostly puzzled as to why the baseman was out on the field after testing positive. "This is probably the dumbest thing that can be done," one fan wrote. However, some fans surprisingly agreed with him being on the field, as he was out with the players on the field for the game and quarantining him now would make no sense.

Also read | Dodgers activate Justin Turner for series at San Diego

Fans react to Justin Turner COVID-19 test result and immediate celebration on the field

This is probably the dumbest thing that can be done — Mitch Record (26-18) (@TruuuuuIsMyQB) October 28, 2020

Tests positive and then gets inches away from Roberts with no mask 💀 — Underdog®️ (@UnderdogFYB) October 28, 2020

Everyone is worried about him being back on the field for the picture, when he was in the dugout with everyone during the game. — JenneG24 (@G24Jenne) October 28, 2020

“Justin Turner defeats the Tampa Bay Rays while battling COVID-19”



That’s the headline... your welcome #WorldSeriesChamps2020 — Kadence (@KaDence559) October 28, 2020

He’s been in close quarters with this team for weeks. I don’t think a few minutes to take a picture would make much of a difference. — Dan Salgado (@salgadodj76) October 28, 2020

So did he not have it the previous 7 innings? They were all exposed before the end of the game. I’m glad he went out there for the team pic especially if that moment was robbed from him if it comes back as a false positive. — Bernie (@crashnbernie) October 28, 2020

So the Dodgers spreading Corona all over the west coast is that 2nd wave they warned us about isn't it — Zachary East (@ZacharyEast12) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers' 3-1 Game 6 victory on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays ended the team's 32-year for a championship. The Rays led 1-0 till the end of the sixth innings, but the Dodgers caught up in the end with Mookie Betts' eighth-inning homer. Coincidentally, this is also the first time since 1988 that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers have won titles in the same year.

Also read | Dodgers win World Series for the first time since 1988: Dodgers World Series Champions

(Image credits: AP)