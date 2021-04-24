Kamaru Usman Jorge Masvidal Combined Net Worth: Who Is Richer Out Of The 2 UFC Stars?

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face arch-rival Jorge Masvidal in a title rematch on Saturday, April 24 at UFC 261. The pair first collided last year at UFC 251, with Usman coming out on top via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46). Since then both the fighters have continued to call each other out on social media and in public, with Masvidal claiming that the only reason he lost at UFC 251 was that he took the fight on short notice.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2

In response, the Nigerian Nightmare agreed to give Masvidal a full training camp to prepare for their rematch. Going into the bout, both the fighters are at the peak of their career, with Usman claiming that he wants to defeat The Gamebred at his top condition so that he can solidify his position as a dominant champion. If Usman successful defeats Masvidal on Saturday night, he will definitely become one of the greatest welterweight champions of all time with wins over Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley and many others.

Usman’s next challenger could be Covington

UFC 261 will not just being Usman and Masvidal a huge purse, but will also set up the winner for another major bout in the near future. UFC president Dana White earlier revealed that if Usman wins, then he will fight no.1 ranked Colby Covington in a highly anticipated rematch. "[Usman is] coming back and gonna be facing guys that he's already beat. So Masvidal obviously took that fight on short notice, so let's give him this fight and we can do away with all the excuses. And then, Colby Covington's next," he told MMA Junkie.

Before we jump too far ahead, though, let’s take a look at 'Jorge Masvidal net worth', 'Kamaru Usman net worth' and ‘Usman and Masvidal’s UFC 261 fight purse’.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal: UFC 261 fight purse

According to sportingfree, champion Kamaru Usman is guaranteed to take home $1.5 million, with $700,000 being his guaranteed purse and $60,000 coming from the promotional bonus. Masvidal, on the other hand, is guaranteed to receive $800,000 ($500,000 GP + $40,000 PB) even if he loses the fight. The winner of the fight will add $50,000 to their purse as a win bonus, while both the stars are set to earn even more from various endorsements, sponsorships, others.

Kamaru Usman Jorge Masvidal combined net worth

Kamaru Usman net worth: Celebrity Net Worth claims that in 2020, Usman’s net worth was around $3 million, with a huge chunk coming from his fight with Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal net worth: Even though Gamebred lost to Usman last year and made no other octagon appearance, his net worth was still more than the Nigerian Nightmare. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Masvidal made around $6 million in 2020.

Kamaru Usman Jorge Masvidal combined net worth: So, it can be said that in 2020, Usman and Masvidal’s combined net worth was around $9 million.

Image Source: UFC, Kamaru Usman/ Twitter